Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), has welcomed three new hires to its leadership team as part of its continued growth across the US.







John Markey joins as Managing Director, Client Services, with responsibility for the overall leadership and management of the firm’s global talent acquisition teams across the America’s region. With extensive experience of global workforce solutions - including previous roles at Gartner and Allegis Global Solutions – Markey will help shape AMS’s future growth.







Crystal Lewis also joins AMS as Director of Client Operations bringing over 25 years’ experience of strategic leadership within the recruitment, talent management and transformation arenas globally. Prior to AMS, Lewis spent 13 years at the Bank of America overseeing its global recruitment operation.







The global talent outsourcing firm’s third hire is Terina Matthews-David who joins as Americas Client Director, Early Careers & Campus. Under her new role, Matthews-David will be responsible for the people, financial and operational elements of AMS’s US Campus client solutions. Prior to AMS, Matthews-Lewis spent several years as SVP Corporate & Investment Banking DE&I Programs at Wells Fargo.











Nicola Hancock, Regional Managing Director at AMS welcomed the new hires:











“It’s an exciting time for the global talent outsourcing arena and as AMS continues its expansion in the US, we’re always on the lookout for top talent of our own. We’re really excited to welcome John, Crystal and Terina to the Americas Leadership team. All three have a wealth of experience across the global workforce solutions arena and I have no doubt they will play a pivotal role in our growth across the Americas.”











ENDS



Press contact:







Vickie Collinge



BlueSky PR



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



+441582 790705







About AMS







We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services.







Our solutions are delivered by our 5000+ experts who live our passionate, bold and authentic values. Last year we placed 180,000 permanent hires and managed 26,000 contingent workers for our 180 outsourcing clients. And we advised many more organisations as trusted partners to help meet their talent objectives. The ultimate aim is to help our clients around the world, in over 90 countries, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse and differentiated.







We call this True Workforce Dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it.