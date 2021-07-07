July 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has launched the Mayflex Academy Video Channel which will feature unboxing and tutorial videos across a wide range of vendors, products and solutions.



Commenting on the new video channel, James Vian, Mayflex Training and Technical Manager said “Up until now the Mayflex Academy has been very much about training, which due to Covid has seen most of the classes delivered online. With our new Mayflex Academy Video Channel we are providing more support, education and top tips via short videos that can be viewed at any time to suit. They will be particularly useful for engineers out on site who might need to understand a little more about the products they are installing and what to expect.”



James continued “The first in the series covers the Hikvision 4MB External Turret cameras and in just over 3 minutes I talk you through the product and highlight the features of the camera range. There are more videos in the pipeline and will be added to the channel on a regular basis and we will keep people informed of when they are available via the Mayflex LinkedIn page and security E-newsletters. The videos will also be available against the relevant products on the Mayflex online catalogue at www.mayflex.com.



Tom Filce, Director of Sales for Security commented “Mayflex isn’t just a distributor, we are the trusted partner for security solutions, and the introduction of the Mayflex Academy Video Channel is another example of this. We are very much about educating our customers, whether it’s through our regular training courses, via our pre and post sales teams and now via the new video channel. Working closely with our vendor partners we will continue to develop tools and content that will assist our customers to choose and correctly install the right products, each and every time.”



You can view the first video in the Mayflex Academy Video Channel by visiting https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3JL8F1J2cZl0eEhzxSFd...



For more information on Mayflex visit www.mayflex.com or contact us on 0800 75 75 65.