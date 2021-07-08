We chose to support the NHS Forest three years ago because they have a proven record of planting thousands of trees on NHS land

Wednesday, 07 July 2021, the London College of Garden Design (LCGD)celebrated their 2020 and 2021 graduations by donating 100 trees to the NHS Forest.



Due to covid, this year’s graduation awarded students from both the Garden Design Diploma and Planting Design Diploma who completed their courses in 2020 and 2021. This year’s guest judges were Designers Andy Sturgeon and Carolyn Willitts. Certificates were also awarded to students who have passed the Construction Design Certificate Programme.



Three years ago, the College committed to plant a tree for every student that graduates from one of LCGD diploma courses. The donation is made to the NHS Forest that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of patients, staff and communities by increasing access to green space on or near NHS land.



Director Andrew Fisher Tomlin said “We chose to support the NHS Forest three years ago because they have a proven record of planting thousands of trees on NHS land, enabling more people to access green spaces whilst at hospital and to connect with nature. It seems fitting that after the last 18 months we continue to support this great initiative.”



The College has committed to support numerous projects that promote the health benefits of well-designed landscape. These including renewing sponsorship at this year’s Belvoir Castle Flower & Garden Festival and recent donations through online courses to the charities Veterans’ Growth, Thrive and Perennial totalling over GBP10,000.



-ENDS-



About the London College of Garden Design



The London College of Garden Design is one of Europe’s leading specialist design colleges and offers professional level courses from the College’s two homes at the world-famous Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew and the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne Australia.



For more information, please contact:

Andrew Fisher Tomlin on 07957 855457 or email andrewfishertomlin@lcgd.org.uk.