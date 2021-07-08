After over a year of uncertainty and drastic shifts in workforce needs, talent acquisition teams are trying to support growth in a tightening labor market while also navigating their own capacity restraints. That’s according to new research from analyst firm Aptitude Research – commissioned by global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions).



The report, Project RPO: Solve short-term hiring challenges while creating long-term value - authored by Aptitude Research founder Madeline Laurano - explored the largest drivers, misperceptions and outcomes of project-based outsourcing (Project RPO). According to the research, with 40% of recruiting teams being downsized in 2020, 42% of survey respondents now cite needing help to face a hiring surge as the largest driver of using Project RPO.



“During times of uncertainty and disruption, Project RPO is a strategic business decision made to get the best team in place quickly to reinforce business objectives,” noted Madeline Laurano. “The research shows us that talent acquisition teams are recognizing that outsourcing isn’t only for long-term or complex engagements, and can provide tremendous flexibility to start and stop based on fluctuating business demands and hiring requirements.”



While the HR and TA leaders surveyed noted Project RPO helps their teams tackle more immediate short-term needs, like the 75% that noted they were able to fill positions in under 30 days, they also recognized measurable long-term value like improved diversity and quality of hire.



“The challenge for many employers globally is that hiring hasn’t just increased slightly, many TA teams are dealing with significant spikes in hiring, while doing so with fewer internal resources in a highly competitive talent environment.” Noted Maxine Pillinger, Regional Managing Director, EMEA at AMS, “We’ve been working with our RPO clients globally on a project-basis for years, but now we’re seeing an increased level of demand for a partner to help them meet their short-term demands while they still support the ‘business as usual’.”



The report findings, summarized in a ‘Digital Paper’ format by Madeline Laurano, can be found on the AMS Project RPO website.







ENDS







Contact:







PR agency contact details.







Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790705







About AMS







We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services.







Our solutions are delivered by our 5000+ experts who live our passionate, bold and authentic values. Last year we placed 180,000 permanent hires and managed 26,000 contingent workers for our 180 outsourcing clients. And we advised many more organisations as trusted partners to help meet their talent objectives. The ultimate aim is to help our clients around the world, in over 90 countries, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse and differentiated.







We call this True Workforce Dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it.