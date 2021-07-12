LONDON (8 July 2021) — For anyone wanting to transform their love of writing into a career and to see their words published in the pages of National Geographic Traveller (UK), the magazine’s Travel Writing Competition could be a foot in the door. As ever, the title aims to discover the best new writing talent in the UK and Ireland.



Entrants are asked to pen 500 words on an inspirational travel experience. The editors are on the lookout for stories that capture the essence of a destination and engage with the ethos of National Geographic Traveller (UK): immersive travel and authentic storytelling.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said, “National Geographic Traveller (UK) is a brand synonymous with award-winning travel writing. Every year, our Travel Writing Competition attracts hundreds of entrants, receives huge exposure and features a vast array of talent. Our aim is simple: to recognise and reward the UK and Ireland’s best new writers.



“Over the past 16 months, many people have had time to reflect on the joys of past travel experiences — finding succour in memories of experiences overseas. While some have been able to travel abroad between lockdowns, many more of us have rediscovered the delights of exploring our own country. Writers across the UK and Ireland aren’t short of travel tales to share — and we look forward to championing them.”



Past winners have gone on to write for the magazine, often reporting on their winning trip and kickstarting their media careers.



Entries should be submitted before midnight on 19 September 2021. The shortlist will be announced in late October and the winners revealed in the December 2021 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK).



The grand prize



What better place to inspire travel writing than Kenya? The travel experts at kuoni.co.uk are offering the winner of National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Travel Writing Competition 2021 an eight-night Governors’ Grand Safari for two people, courtesy of Governor’s Camp Collection, which includes its newest property, Mugie House, in Laikipia.



The closing date for entries is 23:59 GMT on 19 September 2021. Terms and conditions apply. Find more details online at nationalgeographic.co.uk/competitions



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £4.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



