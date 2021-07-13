In March 2021 when Arrow announced the acquisition of Complete Network Ltd, a leading provider of managed WAN and LAN solutions specialising in blue light and business critical solutions, it represented a significant milestone in our strategy to expand our foothold within the public sector and within the NHS in particular and provided the foundation for our Public Sector Division.



Four months on and we have reached a further milestone in our public sector journey as Complete Networks achieved accreditation of the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2017 standards.



ISO9001 formally recognises our commitment to provide excellent and consistent quality in whatever we do, whilst ISO27001 provides the necessary assurance to our customers, suppliers and partners of our stated intent to preserve the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our data and to continually review and enhance our security posture over time.



In a clear show of confidence the UKAS-accredited auditor noted that our Business Management System had “exceeded expectation” and that those controls audited were “effective and efficient” and “in response to clear business need”.



The Auditor went on to comment that our approach was “easily 12 months ahead of the curve in terms of its maturity” and that it had benefitted from a “clear and concise” employee engagement strategy.



Commenting on the accreditation, Divisional Director of Arrow Public Services, Ian Jackson said: “The team have worked extremely hard to meet and exceed the requirements of our customers without compromise to information security. I am delighted and proud that their efforts, have been formally recognised in this way and that they have received such strong endorsement in the process. "{Accreditation to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2017 is fundamental in our public sector journey and provides the assurance that our customer's demand.}”



Richard Burke, CEO Arrow Business Communications: “For us it’s beyond a box-ticking exercise: it also demonstrates our focus to create a ‘quality and security culture’ within our organisation by being frank about the reasons for compliance with all stakeholders and doing something about it.”







