Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), has continued to build on its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), announcing today that its DE&I Director, Paul Modley, will be leading a dedicated diversity-focused programme for 2021.



In his capacity as one of the firm’s DE&I leaders, Modley will be responsible for driving the AMS Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programme for the business. Sponsored by the AMS Innovation function, Paul will be responsible for ensuring the business is optimising every opportunity for DE&I in the organisation’s proposition, service and across its own workforce.



This latest announcement is just one of the recent steps taken by AMS to expand its DE&I commitment, which included a recent addition to the team – Judy Ellis – who joined earlier this year as Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Advisory, to champion diversity across the firm’s global partnerships and client advisory services.



Commenting on the news, Modley said:



“As a global organisation, we recognise the value of different perspectives and experiences in prompting innovation, sparking creativity, and solving problems. Our vision is to foster a culture of inclusion and belonging and in order to do that we are constantly challenging ourselves, each other and our clients.



“AMS has taken numerous steps to ensure we are leading the DE&I agenda for ourselves and the organisations we engage with. Last year we introduced our ethnicity plan which included a commitment to double the numbers of ethnically diverse employees at senior leadership level by the end of 2021. We’ve already introduced a number of steps to help achieve this, including reverse mentorship schemes, a commitment to producing an ethnicity pay gap report and the launch of a tailored middle management development programme. We will continue to drive this agenda through the DE&I programme throughout the rest of this year.”



Jo-Ann Feely, Global Managing Director, Innovation at AMS added:



“At AMS we are focused on supporting organisations to build sustainable, resilient workforces and DE&I is at the core of our mission. We are delighted to have Paul drive this critical programme building on our extensive experience that will focus on every aspect of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion to ensure we are maximising every opportunity to work with our clients to create an even playing field and leverage inclusive practices that increase the diversity of their talent. Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the global talent acquisition landscape having led large talent acquisition programmes including the London Olympics in 2012 and pioneered diversity hiring in large complex organisations.”





