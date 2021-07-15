“Today’s modern streaming data architectures have to overcome massive scale and complexity, including a diverse set of technology stacks

London UK —July 15, 2021— Aerospike Inc, the leader in real-time data platforms, today unveiled a significant expansion of its Accelerate Partner Program for systems integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and other hardware and software platform providers.



Enhancements to the Aerospike Accelerate Partner program include significant investments in technical, marketing and sales resources specifically designed to speed partner ramp to revenue. Expanded offerings include a solutions lab, migration factory, and the Ignite Go-to-Market Workshop, which identifies, designs and delivers real-time data offerings and opportunities with partners. Accelerate Partners also have access to Aerospike Academy, a comprehensive online and on-site large training curriculum that makes it easy for partners to develop in-house expertise for the Aerospike Database and Aerospike Connect.



The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform lets organisations act in real-time across billions of transactions while dramatically reducing server footprint. Applications built on Aerospike reap big rewards for enterprises, delivering a three-year return on investment (ROI) between 446% and 574% per a recent Forrester Consulting Projected Total Impact™ study.



“The acceleration of digital transformation initiatives across all industries is driving demand for a real-time data platform that can handle petabyte-scale workloads, maintain five-nines uptime and greatly reduce server footprints,” said Bill Odell, chief marketing officer, Aerospike. “In addition to all the sales and technical benefits of working closely with Aerospike, our Accelerate Partner Program members gain access to a vibrant community of like-minded solution providers helping companies execute their big data digital transformation initiatives.”



Market-leading innovators like Airtel, Experian, PayPal, Snap, Verizon Media and Wayfair rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for real-time applications that instantly fight fraud, dramatically increase shopping cart size, protect companies from cyberattacks, and scale payment networks. Aerospike’s 2021 Re-imagine Real-time Summit recently showcased these customer case studies and innovations built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform.



Praise for the Aerospike Accelerate Partner Program



“Modern end-to-end AI pipelines never stop moving huge volumes of information between the edge and core, creating significant speed and scale challenges,” said Sorin Cheran, PhD, Vice President AI Strategy and Solutions and HPE Fellow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Our three-year investment in the Aerospike partnership has delivered a future-proof, end-to-end AI streaming platform that bridges the gap from AI proof-of-concept to production in smart manufacturing, autonomous driving and other data-intensive IoT use cases.”



“Enterprises are rushing to digitally transform and adopt cloud and AI capabilities. But integration and interoperability hurdles always drive delays and costs,” said Ravi Vallem, CEO, Reliable Software. “Participating in the Aerospike Accelerate Partner Program speeds the deployment of next-generation applications built on its real-time data platform, reducing complexity and costs, and bringing value far quicker to our customers.”



“Today’s modern streaming data architectures have to overcome massive scale and complexity, including a diverse set of technology stacks, cloud platforms and application types,” said Addison Higham, Chief Architect, StreamNative. “The Aerospike Accelerate Partner program brings together a large ecosystem of forward-looking technology providers solving those challenges. The combination of Aerospike and Pulsar enables companies to scale to millions of messages a second, and billions of messages a day for extreme business value.”



To learn more, or to join the Accelerate Partner Program, please go here and register for our webinar on Thursday, July 22 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time here.





About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organisations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 percent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalised user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Experian, European Central Bank, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Verizon Media and Wayfair rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore and Tel Aviv.



