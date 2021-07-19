Founded by herbalist, Gemma Stocks, (age 38) Herbal Dog Co started trading in March 2020 just at the beginning of the global Covid pandemic but like so many businesses in the pet sector, it has been able to take advantage of the increase in pet ownership during this period.



Recent figures published by the PFMA, show an increase in pet ownership of 11% (3.2 million households) in the UK during the crisis. The value of the pet care market in the UK is expected to reach £2.1 billion by 2023 — a 25 per cent increase on 2018, according to the market researcher Mintel. The biggest trending areas are in natural products such as raw and fresh food diets, pet supplements/remedies and grooming products. According to the same Mintel research, 60% of pet owners will also spend money on pet accessories.



The Herbal Dog Co which is based in the North East of England, provides an entirely animal-centric range of lotions and potions for any size or breed of dog. Each product has been lovingly created in the UK using natural ingredients and contains no harsh chemicals. The range is designed to cater for a variety of skin conditions and provides grooming solutions for different types of coat while the herbal powders and tonics are designed to cater for a wide range of common ailments and wellbeing issues. All the packaging is sustainable, compostable, reusable and recyclable.

Gemma grew up making perfume at the kitchen table from flowers she collected, and that's where the Herbal Dog Co's passion for sourcing extraordinary ingredients is rooted. It was from her Nanna that she inherited an early fascination with both flowers and dogs, and since then she has spent her life perfecting what she does. Her aims are to make pet care products affordable and the best that they can be using natural and healthy ingredients.



Gemma’s inspiration for setting up Herbal Dog Co started when she took on her own two pet dogs, a French and an English bulldog. Both suffered with allergies and various ailments and after numerous trips to the vets, she decided to come up with her own herbal remedies. This led her to making products for family and friends and so Herbal Dog Co was formed. Gemma quit her high profile corporate job in the restaurant industry and set about developing her own range of herbal products for dogs.



Herbal Powders



If you are looking for a pet wellbeing product that packs a punch, you really can't go wrong with Herbal Dog Co's range of natural herbal powder supplements. It just takes one or two teaspoons a day, mixed with yoghurt or your normal dog food, and you can support your bestie's natural body function in a wide range of different ways.



The Herbal Dog Co supplement range addresses particular needs. There is a powder for yeast support, gut health, skin & fur, anal gland, teeth, joints, and so on. This allows pet owners to match their Herbal Dog Co products to their pooch's specific requirements. There are also formulas geared towards more general health - such as a superfood blend, multivitamin powder and tummy calming solution.



Herbal Tonics



Herbal Dog Co has also become well known for their tonic range, which can help to maintain dogs' fitness and promote their general health and wellbeing. There are tonics to address flea irritation, calming, mobility, intestinal and gut health.



Herbal Shampoos



From shampoos to conditioners and perfumes to deodorisers, Herbal Dog Co stocks a huge range of natural formulas that can leave your pet looking and feeling great.



From bubble baths, dry shampoos to deodoriser, it is important to note that Herbal Dog Co's grooming products don't just clean pamper your dog; they can also perform a type of aromatherapy due to the calming effect of the fragrances used. Herbal Dog Co has been consistent in coming up with new scents that are agreeable to both dog and owner, and this is a hallmark which can be seen across all their health and wellbeing products.



Many of Herbal Dog Co’s customers see a comparison with the Body Shop when it first started under the leadership of its founder, Anita Roddick with carefully hand-made and crafted lotions and potions using high grade natural ingredients and sustainable, recyclable and reusable packaging,

In the same way that Anita Roddick was a pioneer for social change in the cosmetics and skin care industries, Gemma is doing the same in the pet industry. She says,

“At Herbal Dog Co, we have a boundless passion for the planet. Our business ethics involve firm principles which we will never move away from; including a firm belief that nobody should be exploited in the manufacturing of our products, and that animal testing must never be involved. We see ourselves as part of a wider movement within animal care which puts caring, natural and inclusive products over profit.”

Gemma is also a pioneer for women in business and believes that business should be a force for good by operating a safe, inclusive workspace. With sales fast approaching Herbal Dog Co’s first £1 million turnover figure in just a year of trading, Gemma concludes,

“Being a trusted global brand is a unique position which we take seriously; we embrace this responsibility with everything we do.”



Herbal Dog Co has already attracted some celebrity customers and brand ambassadors to their range and is working alongside Dr Isla Fishburn (BSc Zoology and MBiolSci and PhD in Conservation Biology). Isla’s research into ecosystem health and working closely with captive wolves and domestic dogs is helping Herbal Dog Co to develop their range even further.



Gemma’s ambitious plans for the future include a new range of natural herbal products for cats and horses.

For further information please visit www.herbaldogco.com



