[London and New York], [20 July 2021] — Quantexa, the pioneers of Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI) today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year award in the Financial Services category. Quantexa was recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers to connect data into contextual single views, at scale, to make it meaningful and enable trusted operational decisions using its Entity Resolution, graph-based Network Intelligence & artiﬁcial intelligence platform software capabilities.



In collaboration with Google Cloud, Quantexa’s Contextual Decision Intelligence platform helps ﬁnancial services organizations build and visualize relationship networks, and scale any number of data records to billions. As a result, customers can achieve 60x faster data resolution and 90% greater model accuracy.



The CDI platform is designed to offer unparalleled scalability in terms of big data analytics and performance. This is enhanced by deploying Google Cloud components such as Google Storage, Google Dataproc and Google Kubernetes Engine, since the data storage, processing and applications layers can be seamlessly scaled to support increased data volumes, increased processing complexity and larger user-bases. Google Cloud also complements Quantexa’s granular security frameworks and automated DevOps architecture to meet the requirements of the most complex enterprises.



Vishal Marria, CEO of Quantexa, commented: “We are delighted to receive this award from a partner like Google Cloud, with which we are able to offer organizations of all sizes the advanced data and analytics they need to uncover hidden risk and discover new opportunities in their data. Google Cloud understands the power of connecting and scaling data and is a valuable partner in our ecosystem, supporting our mission to help organizations truly make their data meaningful to support trusted operational decision making.”



“We’re excited to recognize Quantexa as our Industry Partner of the Year for Financial Services based on their deep knowledge and proven experience helping ﬁnancial services customers succeed,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Quantexa has demonstrated strong technical and service capabilities in ﬁnancial services over the past year, and we look forward to expanding our work together to drive digital transformation of ﬁnancial services businesses.”



ABOUT QUANTEXA

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, ﬁnancial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, fraud and throughout the customer lifecycle.



