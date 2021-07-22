Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), is celebrating one of its team who has been shortlisted for the Shaw Trust’s 2021 Disability Power 100.







Fuchsia Carter, Candidate Care Consultant for AMS client, HSBC, has been shortlisted for the annual celebration of the 100 most influential disabled people in the UK who are working to break the stigma around disability, creating a more accessible and inclusive world for all.







In her role, Fuchsia supports individuals who require reasonable adjustments either as part of the selection process or when in a role. She has worked closely with candidates, employers and recruiters in her time at AMS to provide appropriate opportunities for all individuals and educate the hiring community to better drive inclusivity.







Commenting on the news, Fuchsia said:







“I’m hugely honoured to have been shortlisted for the Disability Power 100 by the Shaw Trust. This is a truly amazing accolade to be nominated for, let alone make the shortlist. Creating equal opportunities for all is key to everything I do, but being part of a company that echoes my values has been crucial to being able to make a difference in my work. I feel incredibly lucky to work for a company such as AMS. Their continued support of my work and passion for inclusion drives me every day. Without them none of this would have been possible.”







A fifth of the UK’s population has a disability or impairment, however, there is very little recognition of successful and influential disabled people. Shaw Trust wants to change the public perception of disability, to recognise strong, successful, influential people who are leaders in their field. Encouraging the talented leaders of tomorrow to connect with role models and see that aspiration and ambition can be fulfilled regardless of disability or impairment.







The Power 100 has the power to influence people from all walks of life and means something different to everyone on the list. Nikki Fox, BBC Disability Correspondent was announced as the 2020’s most influential disabled person in Britain and chaired the 2021 independent judging panel. This year there were more than 550 nominations for the 100 places on the list.







The full Shaw Trust Disability Power List 100 can be found on www.disabilitypower100.com.











Notes to Editors







About the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100



The Shaw Trust Power is an annual publication of the 100 most influential disabled people in the UK. Since its inception four years ago, the publication has gone from strength to strength. Over the years it has allowed Shaw Trust to encourage businesses, employers and other organisations to reflect on opportunities available for disabled people. The list plays a vital role in providing much needed encouragement to the young and talented leaders of tomorrow, allowing them to see that aspiration and ambition can be fulfilled regardless of disability or impairment.







For more information please visit: www.disabilitypower100.com







About Shaw Trust



Shaw Trust believe everyone has the right to live a decent and dignified life and an opportunity for rewarding work. We are a social purpose organisation challenging inequality and breaking down barriers to enable social mobility.







Having grown from humble beginnings in 1982 in the village of Shaw in Wiltshire, finding jobs for disabled people, today we are a complex and diverse charity committed to employment as the core pathway to a better life. For us being part of the solution is about creating the conditions for this to happen, advocating and delivering services that make a real difference. Working in partnership not competition, we are part of an eco-system of purpose-led organisations, striving for a fairer, more equal society centered on opportunity for all.







Shaw Trust was founded on these principles more than 30 years ago, and for our 2,500 employees and 1,000 volunteers across the UK, they remain true.







Find out more: www.shawtrust.org.uk







