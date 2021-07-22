Demand for international contractor management solutions has spiked in the last month as travel restrictions ease and more employers take a global approach to talent attraction. That’s according to a recent analysis of contractor placement trends from 6CATS International.



The leading provider of contractor management solutions revealed that it has seen an influx in staffing companies expanding into international markets in the last month, with Spain leading much of the demand for contract professionals. While France and Germany hold the second and third spots for contractor management solutions demand, they are closely followed by Poland (fourth) and Norway (fifth).



Stefanie Cook, Sales Director at 6CATS International, commented:



“International contractor placements have significantly spiked recently and June was the busiest month for enquiries that we’ve seen in the last 18 months. This demand isn’t just being driven by recruiters that have long tapped into international markets though. In fact, we’re seeing an increase in the number of recruitment business that have traditionally been UK focused turning to overseas markets for the first time.



“While there’s no stand out sector that’s leading contractor demand at the moment, there’s a real geographical trend that we’re seeing, with Spain top of the list once again for contractor management solutions. As restrictions continue to be eased and the feasibility of vaccine passports in some locations becomes increasingly viable, we expect to see this demand continue to grow throughout the second half of the year.”



