Businesses will be able to capture every candidate and make the right hire faster





Reed.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading jobs marketplaces, and JobAdder, the global recruitment software provider, have today announced a new partnership that will deliver jobseekers an integrated application process.





Coined as ‘Direct Apply’, the partnership will offer a seamless approach for candidates when applying for a job on Reed.co.uk - delivering efficiency gains to businesses that use JobAdder to manage their recruitment programmes. Candidates will complete their application on Reed.co.uk. Reed.co.uk will then automatically send the application, along with associated documentation such as CVs and covering letters, straight to a business’ JobAdder account.





This integration will enable businesses to:





- Capture every candidate

- Track their hiring funnel

- Find the right candidate faster





With reports of skills shortages and subdued candidate activity being witnessed across the recruitment industry, the partnership between Reed.co.uk and JobAdder will provide a smoother, more enjoyable experience for candidates - at a time when candidate experience is becoming a critical business priority for many.







Simon Wingate, Managing Director at Reed.co.uk, comments: “We’re pleased to see Direct Apply launch with JobAdder - and at such a crucial time for the recruitment industry, too. We place equal importance on both candidate experience and recruiter experience and we’re confident that this integration will provide new benefits to both parties.”







Charlotte Jackson, Partnerships & Integrations at JobAdder, adds: “We’re excited to offer the Direct Apply integration to our customers. We’ve always been committed to reducing the steps that recruiters and candidates take using JobAdder, and improving the experience for all. This integration is a significant win for both sides.”







-ends-







Media contacts



Reed.co.uk: press.enquiries@reedonline.co.uk



JobAdder: Marketing@jobadder.com







About Reed.co.uk



Reed.co.uk is one of the UK’s leading jobs marketplaces, connecting people to a world of career opportunities online. As well as jobs, Reed.co.uk offers courses and career advice for those looking for a new role or simply looking for personal development opportunities. For recruiters and employers, it provides job advertising, a CV Database with over 12 million candidates, plus recruiter advice and news.







Reed.co.uk is part of the Reed Group of companies.







About JobAdder



JobAdder is an innovative B2B, cloud-based SaaS platform designed to make the process of candidate recruitment more efficient and joyful for everyone involved.







Founded in 2006, already trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, JobAdder empowers both agency and in-house recruiters to spend more of their time delivering real human value to candidates and hiring managers and less time on repetitive admin.







Part-owned by Australian employment marketplace, SEEK, JobAdder operates globally, with headquarters in Sydney, Australia, and staff on the ground in the UK, USA, Canada and New Zealand.