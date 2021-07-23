My expertise is as much focused on empowering people to perform as it is about technology, and I am relishing the opportunity to work with Landmark

Landmark Information Group, the UK’s largest property and land data business, has announced the appointment of Rob Young, who joins the business as Group Software Engineering Director.



Bringing significant experience of directing large software teams to deliver cloud-based propositions for global enterprises, Rob is leading Landmark’s engineering and development teams to drive a transformation agenda across Landmark’s business estate.



Having originally spent the early part of his career serving in the Armed Forces as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operator, Rob transitioned into software development roles with firms including Royal Bank of Scotland, before taking leadership positions with Intransit, Lockheed Martin and SolarWinds MSP.



Rob takes on responsibility for leading and growing multi-disciplined teams of product architects, designer, engineers and QA's across multiple locations. He brings to Landmark a unifying and creative force to build and deliver market-leading software platforms and API integrations, securely and at scale.



At Landmark, Rob is responsible for leading the Software Engineering, DevOps, Site Reliability Engineering, Professional Services and the Programme Management Office. This includes teams in the UK as well as offshore partners, where he will work closely with the Product Team to deliver Landmark’s strategic portfolio roadmap.



Commenting on his appointment, Rob Young said, “My expertise is as much focused on empowering people to perform as it is about technology, and I am relishing the opportunity to work with Landmark to help achieve the group’s ambitious technology transformation agenda. Having met the CEO, CTO and Chief Product Officer at the outset, it is clear they are all passionate about the role technology will play in helping to further cement Landmark’s leadership position in the UK property industry.



“In my previous roles, I have shaped engineering and development processes to deliver significant outputs, managing high performing teams that release major system updates multiple times a day, across millions of managed devices.



“At Landmark, there is a fantastic opportunity to do the same and help drive the business further forward. I will do this by empowering our engineering people to share best practice and enable them to be better at what they do, helping solve business problems through both innovation and the use of leading technologies.”



Ian Clarke, CTO of Landmark Information Group, said: “Rob has significant experience leading large software teams, who embraced rapid innovation to deliver cloud-based, mission-critical systems on a global scale. He has coached and developed engineering teams to develop platforms that use the very latest software engineering practices and deliver innovative approaches to large scale system delivery.



“I am delighted he has chosen to join my team at Landmark and am confident that Rob will transform our software engineering teams to be best-in-class and create the foundation to transform both Landmark and the UK property market.”



For more information on Landmark Information Group, telephone 0330 0366 000, or visit www.landmark.co.uk.



Ends





Notes to Editors:



1. For further information on Rob Young, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-young-842533129/.



2. A photo of Rob Young is available to download here.



Landmark Information Group:

As the UK’s largest property and land data business, Landmark Information Group supports the entire value chain of the property industry. With unrivalled datasets, a comprehensive team of in-house experts, an extensive partner network, and advanced technology innovations and system capabilities, our mission is to make every property transaction feel effortless; making it both simpler and faster while reducing risks for all stakeholders.



With more than 25 years’ experience, we power confident property and land decisions for architects, surveyors, estate agents, environmental consultants, mortgage lenders, real estate professionals, land developers, property lawyers and search providers across all these markets.



Landmark Information Group is a UK national business and is a subsidiary of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT).



Visit http://www.landmark.co.uk/ or follow Landmark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LandmarkUK



Editor’s Contact:

Peppa Sheridan, Peptalk Communications

+44 (0) 7725 121189 / peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk