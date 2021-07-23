Janome and justhands-on.tv are celebrating Janome’s 100 year anniversary with the launch of the #IDidntLikeToAsk Video Series and Prize Draw.



Did you know that most modern sewing machines have over 300 stitches? Most of us use 3 to 4 stitches on our machines. We stick with what we know. And we “didn’t like to ask” because learning a new stitch can seem like hard work.



Learning one more stitch can unlock a whole new world of creativity.



In the #IDidntLikeToAsk video series, you’ll learn how to use different elements of your sewing machine in a way that will inspire you to try new things, from Automatic Buttonholes to Decorative Satin Stitches.



Valerie and Jayne will be your hosts. Jayne Brogan (Janome technical expert and Regional Manager) is brilliant at helping us learn how to get the most from our Janome Machine. Valerie Nesbitt (Quilting expert and Founder of justhands-on.tv) will ask the questions that we “didn’t like to ask.”



To make the launch even more of a celebration, Janome and justhands-on.tv are giving you the chance to win some incredible prizes in the #IDidntLikeToAsk PRIZE DRAW.



• You could win The Grand Prize, a brand new Janome Memory Craft 9450 QCP sewing machine.

• You also have the chance to win one of 100, one year subscriptions to justhands-on.tv, Britain’s premier online classes for Quilting, Embroidery, Knitting, Crochet and Textile Art.



Deborah Shepherd, Creative Director of Janome UK had this to say about the video series, “I particularly enjoy how Valerie asks all the questions that we “didn’t like to ask” and then Jayne shows us how a stitch can help with a specific project. It all makes so much more sense when things are laid out in this friendly, accessible way. We are very happy to celebrate our 100 years of dedication to sewers with these videos.”



Steve Barton, CEO of justhands-on.tv added, “We’ve all read about the links between crafting and well-being. And we all know how wonderful it feels to learn a new technique. For me, recently, it was the ladder stitch. I felt as though I discovered electricity. What I love about this campaign is that it provides those little bits of learning that leave you feeling inspired and motivated to try new things. I believe we are, in our own humble little way, providing links to greater well-being with this campaign.”



You can watch #IDidntLikeToAsk videos, FREE to view, at justhands-on.tv and janome.co.uk



To enter the PRIZE DRAW, go to justhands-on.tv/ididntliketoask . Deadline for entry is October 15th 2021.



About justhands-on.tv



Britain’s premier online classes for Quilting, Embroidery, Knitting, Crochet, and Textile Art covering everything from beginner techniques through to advanced patterns. When you subscribe to justhands-on.tv from GBP (£) 5 a month, you get unlimited access to a vast library of online classes, FREE Workshop Notes, entry to giveaways, and much, much more. www.justhands-on.tv

For more information on a subscription to justhands-on.tv, go to https://justhands-on.tv/subscribe/



About Janome UK



Janome has been synonymous with quality sewing machines for a century. Janome are proud of being the leading sewing machine manufacturer in the world and export products to more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information on Janome, go to https://www.janome.co.uk/about-janome For more information about the 100 year anniversary, go to: https://www.janome.co.uk/100-years



