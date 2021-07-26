Everest Group has recognised Guidant Global as a Services Procurement/Statement of Work Star Performer and Leader in its PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.





Everest Group scored Guidant Global highly in several categories, including delivery footprint, vision & strategy, and valued delivered - enabling the global workforce management provider to maintain its Star Performer status and advance the company from a ‘Major Contender’ to ‘Leader’ on the PEAK Matrix® Assessment.







In addition to being recognised in the prestigious Services Procurement PEAK Matrix® Assessment, Guidant Global was also once again named as a Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) Leader.







Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix™ reports provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments. The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.







Commenting on the announcement, Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group, said:





“Guidant Global continues to strengthen and diversify its client portfolio on the back of its wide range of offerings in the contingent workforce space. It has been able to differentiate itself by developing holistic services procurement management capabilities, investing in its tech stack, and strengthening its direct sourcing capabilities – resulting in its position as a Leader on the Everest Group CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix® 2021 and Leader and Star Performer on the Everest Group Services Procurement / SOW PEAK Matrix® 2021.” - @Basak, Arkadev







Simon Blockley, CEO of Guidant Global, commented on the announcement:







“To be recognised consistently as a contingent workforce management and services procurement leader, at a time of great uncertainty and change for the organisations we work with, is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team. As firms emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns, our exceptional people will help them tackle their workforce challenges head-on - delivering innovative workforce solutions that are fit for the new world of work.”







