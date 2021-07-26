With vacancy numbers spiking in the UK, online talent sourcing specialist, Talent.com, has warned employers that a lack of diversity in recruitment adverts themselves could hinder hiring strategies.



According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there are more job vacancies now than before the pandemic as employers look to bolster resources as restrictions ease and business demand increases. However, Talent.com has warned that an audit of hiring process - including job adverts and descriptions – is needed to ensure they appeal to modern-day diverse audiences.



Without this approach, businesses could see limited hiring success in the second half of 2021.



Noura Dadzie - VP Sales UK & International Markets at Talent.com commented:



“With unemployment levels dropping as vacancy numbers rise, the war for talent is accelerating exponentially. The challenge for hiring managers now is not just to get in front of the right people before the competition, but perhaps more importantly, have the right content to push to these audiences. Job seekers are placing greater emphasis on diversity initiatives and employment culture in a post-pandemic world, but as businesses attempt to replace lost resources, too many are falling into the trap of pushing out pre-Covid ads and job descriptions that are arguably out-dated and irrelevant.



“Job seekers are more likely to apply for a position if they can easily identify with the job description and advert. If these do not reflect the diversity of the new talent landscape, employers will be on the back foot – a less-than-ideal scenario in a growing economy.”



