Award-Winning US Production House, Tech Talk Media, today announced production of a brand-new documentary TV series 'NFTme' focused on the rapid evolving NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Digital Art & Cryptocurrency Industry.



Renowned for the creation of high production factual TV & Film media for tier one broadcasters, Tech Talk Media, co-founded by award-winning British entrepreneur & innovator Jonny Caplan, focuses on unique content on technology, innovation, amazing individuals, and major lifestyle shifts.



Tech Talk Media’s flagship production ‘TechTalk’ has been a hit Amazon Prime Series, now also show with Apple TV, Discovery, Roku, Peacock (NBC), among others, broadcasts in 80+ countries worldwide, reaching 500m monthly viewers.



The Company received 15 International Film Festival Awards in 2020, as well as closing strategic partnerships with PwC & NASA. As of recently Tech Talk Media is now part of PwC's UK 'TechSheCan' Charter and 'TechTalk' has been added to the educational curriculum for 8-13 year old to ensure to level the balance between girls and boys interests in technology & innovation.



Additionally, the featured 50+ under-the-radar tech start-ups on Season One of TechTalk, have raised more than $350m in investment funds and strategic partnerships since the show went live in Oct 2019.



TTM’s upcoming productions include Inside NASA’s Innovations (inside NASA’s US facilities and technology innovation), The Rise of A.I. (a peak into the artificial intelligence industry), The Cannabis Biz (discovering the Cannabis market, innovators and brands), TechHeroes (a sustainability competition series), Women in Charge (a docuseries on female entrepreneurship) and others. Most of these titles are due for release later this year, and trailers are available from the Company’s website.



Serving as CEO, Co-Founder & Executive Producer/Director on many of the productions, Caplan states how his is very bullish on the NFT market, after discovering a wealth of activity, innovation, support and creativity, “This is exactly what the world needs right now…” states Caplan, “…an army of creatives and innovators to make a positive impact and global effect. The spirit and unity inside the NFT community is something I haven’t seen before, the sense of community, the supportive nature, generous actions, and commitment are second to none. Frankly, the world is missing these very values, and I am hugely encouraged by what I have witnessed over the last few months”.



Caplan is an architect and multidisciplinary artists himself, a British abstract expressionist, with a large variety of talents and skills, has also succeeded as a successful entrepreneur & technology innovator. He was one of the featured artists in NFTs.Tips 2021 Miami Exhibition and is often featured on television and the front page and socials of major NFT platforms.



“No doubt can be made on the shift, uptrend and global interest in NFTS, as of June 15, 2021, the aggregated sales value of NFTs over 30 days amounted to approximately 58.4 million” – Statistica (Source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/1235263/nft-art-monthly-...)



Caplan intends to make huge positive impact with the new NFT Documentary Series, which he was reluctant to give too much information on at this point. “We are currently in pre-production, with an incredible guest list and spectrum of content. The idea is to educate the masses on the wonderful innovation and community inside this fast-growing industry. I mean, if we can really make a change in the world, it will be by accelerating its exponential growth and transmitting these values across the globe.

“2020 was undoubtedly a turning point for the online art market. Auction houses and art fairs boosted their digital presence, relying on formats such as Online Viewing Rooms (OVRs) - letting art collectors and enthusiasts experience 3D digital reproductions of artworks – as well as streaming auctions and events. During ONE, a global online auction organized by Christie’s, a Roy Lichtenstein’s painting was sold for more than 46 million U.S. dollars, making it the most expensive lot sold by Christie’s in 2020. 2021 also looks to be an important year for online art sales, with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and crypto art hitting the news when a digital collage by American artist Beeple was sold in an online-only auction by Christie’s for 69.3 million U.S. dollars.” – Statistica

Caplan did state that they will be launching several exclusive NFT utility tokens alongside the production, which would be connected to the production and provide opportunity to collaborate and participate. The utility NFTs, linked to success of the production, along with a level of content participation are scheduled to be dropped (released) on OpenSea’s (The Largest NFT Platform) market on Monday 26th June 2021 at 4pm EST. With only approximately 50 NFTs available, they are already receiving high interest and industry media attention.



It certainly seems like the right timing and production house to create such a documentary series, they have a track history of award-winning productions and are one of the only entertainment producers to focus on the niche area of business, innovation, technology & media. By enabling community participation, the production is due to be developed in the spirit of the industry it will be covering.



“Total sales in the online art and antiques market worldwide roughly doubled in 2020 over the previous year, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced auction houses and dealers to find alternatives to in-person events. Overall, global online art and antiques sales amounted to 12.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, rising from six billion U.S. dollars in 2019.” – Statistica

