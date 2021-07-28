RLDatix provides a proven, powerful and flexible solution for patient safety and risk management

RIYADH – RLDatix, the leading global provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, has been selected by Eastern Health Cluster (EHC) to power its patient safety and improvement initiatives across all 125 healthcare facilities in the cluster. It is the first of 21 health clusters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to be using the cloud-based DatixCloudIQ (DCIQ) software to align with the government Vision 2030 objectives. DCIQ was selected for its proven ability to deliver an organisation-wide view of governance, risk and compliance (GRC), and for its ability to expand capabilities to include Enterprise Risk Manager that will enable the monitoring, prioritising and mitigation of risk throughout the organisation.



King Fahad Specialist Hospital Dammam (KFSH-D), part of the EHC, has been successfully using RLDatix software since 2014. The system will be updated and deployed across all facilities within the EHC, starting with KFSH-D. Initially, the DCIQ Capture Toolkit will enable the collation and triage of data for incidents, claims, feedback, and mortality reviews. The Datix Anywhere app will be used by staff to capture the details of key events via a mobile or tablet device, supporting user engagement and encouraging faster and more comprehensive reporting. The new solution will de-silo data and provide a unified system across all facilities within the cluster which includes 22 hospitals and 148 primary care health locations, providing visibility of all patient safety data, enabling learnings and improvements to be implemented on a wide scale across the cluster. The powerful DCIQ analysis and reporting tool will connect all facilities with highly adaptable reporting and real-time alerting, supporting staff engagement and decision-making at a corporate level.



Dr. Khalid Hamawi, Vice President of Clinical Excellence in EHC said “Transforming healthcare has found poor safety culture to be a significant contributing factor to adverse outcomes. Ineffective leadership can contribute to adverse events in various ways, such as insufficient support for patient safety event reporting and lack of feedback. Utilizing an effective electronic reporting system like RLDatix will support our healthcare facilities to capture and process adverse events, providing information-rich data from safety events and near misses to inform learning and systems improvement.”



Safa Jawa, Director, Quality and Patient Safety Administration at KFSH-D commented; “RLDatix provides a proven, powerful and flexible solution for patient safety and risk management, that will enable EHC to meet the strategic objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and expand our services to meet the future needs of our citizens. Our journey with the RLDatix software and the collaborative and dynamic RLDatix team has been, and always will be, fruitful. The flexibility to configure significant components of the software to tailor it to KFSH-D needs, the notification feature and real-time dashboard enables us to capture adverse and other safety events, in addition to identifying trends and patterns. I am confident that DCIQ and the RLDatix mobile app will drive incident reporting and improve staff engagement.”



“EHC is the first of the newly formed health clusters in KSA to adopt a central approach to patient safety and risk management and we are delighted to be supporting such an innovative project,” said Darren Gates, General Manager – International, RLDatix “This latest partnership furthers our position as the global leader in the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) space and amplifies our commitment to supporting patient and health worker safety in the region.”



NOTES TO EDITORS



About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organisations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our Applied Safety IntelligenceTM (ASI) framework enables stakeholders across the enterprise to have immediate access to a single source of truth for their safety, compliance, and provider data, raising awareness of performance opportunities and interventions needed to mitigate risk and the severity of harm. With over 4,000 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix helps protect patients and health workers around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com



Editors Contacts

Polly Kirk

Marketing Manager, UK & Europe

44 (0)208 971 1941

E: pkirk@rldatix.com



Andreina West/Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk