Successful reintegration into the workplace after a time of rapid, unexpected change, depends on managers leading with compassion. However organisations must invest in training to develop confidence and competencies in managers, as many do not feel equipped for this challenge.



This is the message from the TCM Group upon the launch of its brand new Engage Leadership website which makes it easier for organisations to access an extensive portfolio of training packages to help leaders develop in five key areas - vision, resilience, clarity, agility and compassion.



David Liddle, CEO and Founder of the TCM Group, which has just been shortlisted for best HR/L&D consultancy in both the Personnel Today and People Management Awards, said: “While for some the past year has been a chance to strengthen close family bonds, for others it has involved trauma, isolation, fear and loss. For some the return to the office will be a relief, while for others these feelings might be mingled with anxiety and a sense of loss for an era they had become accustomed to. Everyone will need to be reminded to work with empathy and support for colleagues so that they can begin functioning positively as a team together.



“For managers, recognising the diverse experiences of people over the past year and providing reassurance will be essential to support people to become fully engaged and focussed once more in their roles.

Leading with compassion will be a significant challenge for many leaders, who recognise that their leadership will be the make or break for their teams over the coming months, yet at the same time don’t feel adequately equipped. Indeed, research among more than 1200 people in 24 different countries published in Harvard Business Review found that managers are struggling in their roles due to the pandemic, and would benefit from more support.



“Knowing isn’t the same as doing and being, which comes from confidence. It is essential that organisations provide comprehensive training to develop this confidence in managers, so that they can successfully guide their teams through this unique period in history with compassion.”



About Engage Leadership



Engage Leadership – part of the TCM Group - works with many household names to help their managers and leaders to create high performing, people-centred organisations.



Engage Leadership’s highly sought-after management development programmes enhance individual and organisational capability through world-class training, leadership coaching, consultancy and diagnostics. This is based around a structured delivery model which is proven to help leaders to develop their competencies and confidence in 5 areas of vision, resilience, clarity, agility and compassion.



“We know that these five areas are essential for leading people at all levels, particularly during periods of change, uncertainty, conflict and crisis,” added David Liddle. “When leaders attend Engage Leadership programmes they undergo a transformation. They are more aware of their leadership role and responsibilities and feel ready to take those on with confidence.”



