July 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has announced that they will be hosting two Hikvision open days at their headquarters in Birmingham (B6 7JJ) on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th September.



Each day will feature the new Hikvision demonstration vehicle which has been specifically designed with the needs of installers and integrators in mind, and is packed with working kit for immediate, practical hands-on demonstrations. The vehicle is packed with the latest Hikvision technology including AX PRO, MinMoe, ColorVu, AcuSense, Fisheye and PanoVu cameras, Thermal Perimeter Protection and ANPR, Video and audio convergence applications and the HikCentral Management software.



Tom Filce, Mayflex Director of Sales for Security commented “We are excited to host the Hikvision demonstration vehicle at Mayflex as it’s a great way for our customers to see working examples of numerous Hikvision products. We are also taking the opportunity to open our doors and invite customers in to a mini exhibition featuring complementary brands including; Aura, Excel, Tether and Tripp Lite as well as having a tour of our main warehouse and Specialist Support Services where we offer many services including IP configuration and camera spraying.”



Tom continued “To make sure all delegates get the best experience we will be splitting them into four groups, each hosted by a Mayflex representative, and they will spend 40 minutes in each area before we finish off with lunch and the opportunity for delegates to spend more time talking to the exhibitors, the Mayflex team and looking at the Hikvision demonstration vehicle.”



Tom concluded “As a thank you to all attendees we will be providing them with a Hikvision and Mayflex goody bag and everyone will be entered into a prize draw each day, with one lucky winner going home with a Hikvision 4MP G2 ColorVu Fixed Turret Network Camera and a further prize draw will take place after the both events for a third camera.”



Click here for more information or please visit the Mayflex website to book your place(s) to attend.