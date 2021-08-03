Former nanny and lifelong business professional, Jo Vowles, from Princes Risborough, has launched a nanny and household staff recruitment agency, Harmony at Home, in Buckinghamshire.



Jo began her career as a nanny, before becoming the Office Director of an award-winning Buckinghamshire based PR agency, where she stayed for 18 years. This company is owned by Jo’s previous boss from her nanny days. Jo purchased the Buckinghamshire franchise Harmony at Home this summer, after making the break and deciding to start her own business.



The Buckinghamshire recruitment agency franchise is the latest addition to the Harmony at Home portfolio, which was launched by serial entrepreneur and Norland nanny Frankie Gray in 2004. The agency will provide a range of nanny and household staff recruitment services to parents across the entire county.



On launching her own nanny and household staff recruitment business, Jo comments: “Just before the pandemic my boss was taking a step back, and I decided that it was time to try something new. Lockdown gave me plenty of time to think and when I was introduced to the franchise opportunity, Harmony at Home, I was immediately intrigued. The role fits me perfectly, and I’m here today after excellent training launching my branch of Harmony at Home in Buckinghamshire. I’m ideally placed to help people in the local area as I live in Princes Risborough. I’m very much looking forward to being back in the nanny and household staffing world, helping others.”



Jo has over 15 years’ experience as a nanny including working for celebrities. She has many friends in the theatrical world and will often be found sitting in a theatre watching the latest musical. She has a labradoodle, Geordie, with whom she loves to take long walks in the Buckinghamshire countryside.



Frankie Gray, Harmony at Home’s founding director, adds: “To become a Harmony at Home franchisee there is a strict set of criteria that needs to be met to establish that the person is genuinely focussed on our ethos and is business savvy. Jo not only met the criteria, but she also brings a wealth of experience as an Office Director and celebrity nanny. I’m delighted that she’s part of Harmony at Home and am certain that she will play an integral role in delivering outstanding childcare and household staff recruitment throughout Buckinghamshire.”



For more information contact Jo on 01844 617302, or email jo@harmonyathome.co.uk or visit Harmony at Home Buckinghamshire.





