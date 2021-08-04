• The theme for World Breastfeeding Week, (1st-7th Aug) is “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility”

• Maternal health brand, Lansinoh has unveiled new research to highlight the importance of prioritising recovery during the fourth trimester,

• Perineum trauma, c-sections and nipple soreness are most common discomforts that are impacting breastfeeding

• Creating a support network through post-birth recovery is so important for breastfeeding to continue, thus protecting mothers and babies.

• Marley Hall, registered midwife and antenatal educator shares her advice for how to manage postpartum discomfort



According to new research [1], physical recovery after childbirth can lead to unexpected breastfeeding challenges for new mums, with eight out of 10 mothers saying they were not fully prepared for their own recovery post childbirth. [2]



Maternal health brand, Lansinoh has carried out extensive research into the impact of birth related injury and pain on breastfeeding outcomes. In a survey of 1,000 mums, 71% of new mums stated they experienced discomfort or pain while breastfeeding, and one in four of these mums reported that pain relating to their birth directly impacted their ability to breastfeed.



31% reported perineum trauma as a source of pain, with 53% reporting c-section, and 82% reporting nipple soreness as the most common discomforts when breastfeeding. However, 40% of women continued to breastfeed despite the pain, but said it negatively impacted their mental health.



With 47% stating they needed assistance during breastfeeding, and 50% of new mums unable to follow their initial breastfeeding plan, Dr Katie Bourdillon, Senior NPD Manager at Lansinoh Laboratories and author of the study, said: “There is a tendency for a woman to dismiss her own pain and physical postpartum issues, focusing on her baby’s well-being.



“It is vitally important for all of us who care for new mothers, to consider everything women are going through, including the pain and discomfort she is physically experiencing post-partum, so we can foster honest, open conversations to support their physical and mental well-being and improve their breastfeeding experience.”



To protect breastfeeding rates in the UK, and support mums with their postnatal recovery in order to support their breastfeeding journey, Lansinoh has launched its NEW Birth Preparation & Recovery range, an essential collection of products which can be used as a four-step routine to help avoid discomfort during and after birth. The new range features an Organic Pre-Birth Preparation Oil, Organic Post-Birth Relief Spray, Cold & Warm Post-Birth Relief Pad, and Post-Birth Wash Bottle.





Marley Hall, registered midwife and antenatal educator, shares advice for how to manage postpartum discomfort.



• Allow yourself time to heal. It may be a couple of weeks before you start feeling better.

• In the meantime, ensure the area is kept clean and dry, wear cotton underwear and comfortable clothing. Lansinoh’s Organic Post-Birth Relief Spray may help soothe the area.

• If it’s difficult to sit down, Lansinoh’s Cold & Warm Post-Birth Relief Pad may help by providing cooling relief.

• If you experience discomfort from postnatal uterine cramping, using the pad warm can help provide soothing comfort. The most common reason you have cramping after your baby is born is that your uterus contracts to shrink back to its original size. These are commonly known as ‘afterpains’ and tend to settle down after a few days post-birth.

• Many women complain of perineal soreness after birth. The extent to which you may experience will depend on the significance of any trauma to the perineum and vagina. You may be worried about peeing after birth as it might sting a little. Lansinoh’s Post-Birth Wash Bottle filled with warm water, poured on the area as you pee works wonders in providing soothing relief, keeping the sensitive area clean.

• For caesarean scar tenderness, use a breastfeeding pillow to avoid baby knocking into the scar and causing further pain. It’s easy to bump the area when walking around so where possible, ask others (partner, friends, family) to take over things like washing dishes, preparing meals, going grocery shopping. Anything that avoids you stretching or bending in the first few weeks post-birth.





“As expectant mums, we are so focused on preparing for the baby that we often forget about our own well-being and birth recovery,” said Lisa Craven, Marketing Manager at Lansinoh Laboratories UK Ltd.



“Perineal trauma during childbirth is such a common problem, and yet there is a worrying lack of conversation around the issue and the direct impact this can have on breastfeeding rates.



“We’re hoping that by opening up these conversations more mums will feel encouraged to discuss their own experiences and think about their own care too and in turn, help new mums to prepare fully their own post-birth recovery.”



For more information, visit [http://lansinoh.co.uk/pages/birth-prep-recovery]



[1] UK survey, involving 1,000 women – reference: Bourdillon KA, McCausland T, Jones, S: The Impact of Birth-Related Injury and Pain on Breastfeeding outcomes, Journal of Midwifery (2020) Vol 28, No. 1



[2] Research conducted in April 2021, consisting of 250 mums across the UK



