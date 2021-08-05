Accelerates transparency as quantum employment grows 5% according to Office of National Statistics



Manchester, UK, 5th August, 2021- Today, Quantum Employment Design company My Digital is announcing the introduction of an innovative customer communication system and API portal which will help employers pay, tax and onboard the new generation of quantum workers. Its creation of conversational style chat assistance sets a new benchmark for the user experience in this growing sector of the UK workforce.



Flexible employment is accelerating across the UK in diverse roles including construction, IT, healthcare, retail and logistics. My Digital offers stability, designed specifically to provide transparency and speed up core processes needed to manage a workforce increasingly made up of quantum employees.



My Digital’s platform reduces the time and staff required to manage the complexities of the new world of flexible employment. Providing modern employers, including direct employers, umbrella companies, recruiters, lead contractors and Professional Employer Organisations (PEOs) with real-time information on workers’ time, money and tax status.



To continue offering this service, My Digital is expanding its partnering ecosystem by opening an API portal which supports seamless data exchange between recruitment agencies and payment intermediaries. Allowing their platform to integrate with CRM systems, creating an open flow between internal and external data, in an efficient and fast way. This accelerates the processes needed to manage a quantum employed workforce.



John Whelan, CEO of My Digital explained:

‘Over the years it has come to our attention that customers prefer to keep their investments in one unified space, allowing for extra visibility and transparency. This is becoming increasingly important with companies now being urged by the HMRC to have a better understanding of their supply chain due to an increase in mini-umbrella company fraud’.



Whelan continues: ‘The API portal allows this transparency to happen, with two different functions. One function allows our customers to now have the ability to integrate their CRM systems, and the second is a fluid integration between umbrella and agency systems. My Digital’s API portal and comprehensive conversational support system are integral for not only keeping account of the Quantum employed workforce but empowering them to support the businesses of tomorrow.”



About My Digital



My Digital is a pioneer in Quantum Employment Design and the leading SaaS supplier for tomorrow’s digital employers. Our background in accountancy, tax, human resources and SaaS software has allowed us to build out the most complete QED software suite for recruiters, umbrella companies, PEOs, pension providers, insurers and checking operators.



My Digital’s complete cloud-based products suite for employers comprises of:



My Digital CRM

My Digital Onboarding

My Digital IR35

My Digital Timesheets

My Digital Umbrella​

My Digital Payroll​

My Digital Financials​

My Digital PSC​​

My Digital Bridge

My Digital Portal

My Digital Expenses

My Digital Reporting

My Digital App





