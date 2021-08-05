SKATEBOARD SALES SOAR SKY HIGH!



As 13 year old Sky Brown skates home with a bronze and becomes Team GB’s youngest medallist. The UK’s leading skateboard supplier, Ozbozz, confirm that 2021 has been a record breaking year for skateboard sales.

‘We sell a wide range of boards aimed at different ages and abilities, from the sturdy wooden boards which attract the accomplished stunt rider to the neon plastic boards which can pop into a school bag ‘ says David Mordecai, CEO of H. Grossman Ltd who own the Ozbozz brand.

Skateboarding, traditionally seen as the choice of urban kids, was chosen as an Olympic sport for the first time this year at the Tokyo games. The publicity around the sport and the interest generated in outdoor pursuits during lockdown has fuelled massive increases in sales.

David Mordecai continues “ We’ve seen sales rise this year by nearly 300% already with more orders coming through all the time”. Looks like skateboarding star Sky won’t be the only contender for the GB Team at the next games.

Ends.

Issued by Julie Pittilla

juliep@pittillapr.co.uk

07860 542559