LONDON (5 August 2021) — The September issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) focuses on exploring the natural treasures of Iceland, from mineral-rich hot springs to sprawling glaciers and whale-rich fjords. A mainstay on the government’s green list since it launched in May, Iceland has long retained its distinct identity, whether in Rekjavík, Akureyri or Húsavík, its stylish settlements thrum with modern music and new riffs on traditional cuisine. The cover story shows readers how to head off the beaten track to experience the very best of the Land of Fire and Ice.



Also in this issue, the Travel Writing Competition returns for 2021. Submit your 500-word entry before 19 September to be in the running to win an eight-night luxury tour of Kenya, courtesy of Kuoni and Governors’ Camp Collection — plus, the chance to kick-start your travel writing career.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Destinations



Wye Valley: exploring the ‘birthplace of British tourism’.

Uganda: the conservationists striving to protect its wildlife.

New Orleans: a deep dive into a new cocktail revolution.

Isle of Thanet: Kent’s culinary transformation.

Maribor: a weekend in the Slovenian wine region.

Colombia. the Zona Cafetera coffee region uncovered.



Urban stories this issue include Dresden, Brisbane and Fez.



Smart Traveller: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures finally opens in Los Angeles; Open House London celebrates 30 years; on the trail of Rotterdam’s architectural gems; Nottingham Castle’s £30m reopening; the best hotel options in Kos; and a taste of the French Caribbean.



Notes from an Author: Catrina Davies on Portugal.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on European wine tours to coincide with the harvest, alternative breaks to the Cotswolds, and travel insurance for Spain. Meanwhile, the infographic celebrates Heathrow’s 75th birthday, and Hot Topic looks at fluctuating flight prices during the pandemic.



National parks: How travellers can get involved with the hands-on preservation of the UK’s green lungs.



