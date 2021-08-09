August 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has agreed to a partnership with USystems to become their exclusive distributor in the UK from 1st September 2021, for their full range of data centre cooling and Micro and Modular Data Centre solutions.



USystems are working towards more efficient and sustainable data centres, by providing leading and innovative technologies to use less energy and reduce carbon footprint globally. They provide edge compute and whitespace cooling products, to global businesses, making their data centres, and more importantly the world more environmentally friendly. USystems platforms cater for both edge to cloud computing, if CAPEX and OPEX is of concern, USystems Edge MDC range and award-winning energy saving ColdLogik technology are the perfect solutions.



Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director commented “We are delighted to partner with USystems, we are actively working and supplying to the data centre market through installers and directly, so we are well aware of the need for better cooling solutions and we particularly like the sustainable approach that USystems take, to deliver their Micro and Modular Data Centre solutions.”



Ross continued “USystems forms just part of our data centre offering which includes; high density copper and fibre cabling systems, pre-terminated products, MTP, floor standing racks and frames, PDUs, UPS systems and security products. We are currently working on a brochure that will bring everything together and make it far easier for our customers to see the breadth of products available, all backed up by the excellent service and support that you would expect from Mayflex.”



Zillah Loewe, USystems Vice Chairman commented “As the UK’s premium data centre cooling and edge MDC manufacturer we at USystems are delighted to announce our partnering with Mayflex one of the world’s leading distributors of data centre infrastructure and networking solutions. We look forward to working along a like-minded company to ensure our combined customer bases continue to experience excellent value for money for world class products”.



For more information on USystems prior to 1st September please contact us on 0800 75 75 65 or email sales@mayflex.com



Pictured: Abi Atkins, USystems UK Channel Sales Manager and Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director