A bespoke mobile meditation space has been created to bring accessible mindfulness meditation sessions. The qualified mindfulness teachers at Mynd guide short sessions allowing individuals to fit a practice into their busy day. Away from any unnecessary distraction, this is an ideal environment to take a pause and help reset the mind. On-the-go meditation is at the core of Mynd. It means being able to practise mindfulness wherever you are and whatever you are doing.



Stress is increasing. Our research shows that:

The number one barrier people interested in meditation is finding the time to practice

17.9 million Working days lost due to work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2019/20*

828,000 Workers alone suffering from work-related stress, depression or anxiety (new or longstanding) in 2019/20*



Andrew Swiney is the founder of Mynd. His passion for mindfulness started in 2012 when he was struggling with anxiety. It became an incredible tool that helped him through a difficult time and he has practised it ever since. Over the past six years Andrew has been a school teacher and during lockdown he introduced short online meditation sessions for the pupils before the day started.This inspired him to come up with a mindfulness business concept and after a year of planning and research Mynd was created.



“I wanted to give people the opportunity to practise mindfulness in a calm environment that was away from any unnecessary distraction. Moreover, giving people a short mental break from their busy day” said Andrew “I thought, if we built a mobile meditation studio then this would be the ideal solution.



The Mynd mindfulness sessions are the perfect option to support individual wellbeing. The evidence illustrates that mindfulness can help decrease stress, improve focus and productivity as well as improve sleep. Book the space and be present at Mynd.



Visit the website at mynd.uk for more information and to book the space.





Andrew Swiney

*Work-related stress, anxiety or depression statistics in Great Britain, 2020