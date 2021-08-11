We are committed to providing a flexible, modern workplace environment where the wellbeing of our people is central to everything we do.

Arrow has been awarded People Insight’s Outstanding Workplace Award 2021.



People Insight’s Outstanding Workplace Award is reviewed against extensive benchmarks to recognise organisations with the most engaged employees. This award recognises our investment in employee engagement and the positive culture we are creating.



The three Employee Engagement surveys conducted since 2018 have resulted in an average score of 88%, 11 points above the industry benchmark which comprises well-known FTSE companies and all types of private, public and not for profit organisations.



Maintaining a high level of engagement has been a key areas of focus as the business has continued its ambitious growth strategy with 9 new businesses integrated throughout this period. Response rates continue to be high with a rate of 90% in the most recent survey which demonstrates a belief in our commitment to continous improvement.



About the Award

People Insight presents its “Outstanding Workplace Award” to organisations that achieve a top-quartile employee engagement score, of 85% percent or higher, in their employee survey. The award highlights organisations that are investing in employee engagement and sparking positive change as a result of employee feedback. It recognises the value these organisations place on employee engagement and shows employees and potential hires how much their employer cares about improving the experience people have at work.



Employee engagement in context

Employee engagement has been proven to contribute to business outcomes including:

• Business performance: Highly engaged teams achieve a 20% increase in sales and show 21% greater profitability (Gallup)

• Productivity: A disengaged employee can cost you up to £4,467 per year in low productivity (TotalJobs)

• Customer satisfaction: Organisations with top engagement scores average 12% higher customer advocacy (Engage for Success)



Initiatives arising from our Engagement Surveys include:

• Improving communications across the organisation – we achieved this through the roll out of MS Teams to enhance internal collaboration and bring our people together regardless of their physical location. The launch of a new embedded recognition tool has been a great addition to our modern workplace environment.

• Improving work-life balance – we achieved this through our commitment to a Flexible Working Policy and the introduction of the Productivity Thermometer to ensure there is a mechanism where our people can share their thoughts and be open about how they are managing their workload and home / work balance. The appointment of Wellness Champions in each of our key locations has further reinforced that our people’s wellbeing is our top priority with each member completing their Mental Health First Aider accreditation.

• Training and development – we achieved this through the launch of our ‘Design Your Life’ training programme - an inclusive approach to training whereby staff can sign up to a range of courses including role-based skills, productivity, leadership, wellbeing as well as a broad range of product specific updates.



Richard Burke, CEO Arrow Business Communications: “We are committed to providing a flexible, modern workplace environment where the wellbeing of our people is central to everything we do. The challenges for all of us in the last 18 months have further encouraged us to explore new concepts, shift perspectives and deepen our focus on employee engagement we were therefore delighted to receive this recognition”.







For more information, please contact:

Catherine Ingram, Head of Marketing

Tel: 0330 135 5393

Email: catherine.ingram@arrowcommunications.co.uk

Web: www.arrowcommunications.co.uk



About Arrow

Arrow specialises in telephony, data, IT and energy solutions for businesses. It offers a diverse product range ranging from collaboration, connectivity, cyber security and core business applications and services.



Arrow has nine offices, annual sales of over £52 million and 255 staff supporting a diverse range of businesses from entrepreneurs to national, multi-site organisations. Many of our customers purchase multiple products and services from us, choosing Arrow as their technology partner year after year. Learn more about the types of customers we support and the solutions we have implemented here.



Over the years, Arrow has kept pace with technology, working with ‘best of breed’ providers in order to explore, define and tailor market-leading solutions for businesses. Arrow has a number of strategic partnerships in place across the broader technology Marketplace.



Arrow Business Communications Ltd, 1st Floor, The Wharf, Abbey Mill Business Park,

Lower Eashing, Godalming, Surrey, GU7 2QN