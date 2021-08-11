Solution Fills Market Need for Securing and Managing Keys in IoT Devices Against Increasingly Sophisticated Attacks



ROSELAND, NJ — August 11, 2021 – Sectigo®, a global provider of digital certificates and automated certificate lifecycle management solutions, today announced the addition of the Sectigo Secure Key Storage SDK (SKS-SDK) to its collection of industry-leading offerings.



Secure key storage is a software-based library that cost-effectively manages, seals, and stores encryption keys, passwords, and other confidential information. It removes the risk of exposing credentials of devices lacking a hardware-based secure key storage system such as a Trusted Platform Module (TPM).



Sectigo Secure Key Storage: The Software-Based Alternative for IoT Devices



IoT device manufacturers across markets are quickly recognizing the need to increase the levels of security in their products to protect against attacks that target embedded devices and expose customers to the theft of confidential information, disruption of services, and spread of the attack to other systems. In many markets, legislation and standards are requiring stronger authentication.



While many modern IoT devices use a hardware platform for secure key storage, many low-cost or legacy devices do not have those built-in capabilities. Additionally, adding hardware secure key storage increases the bill of materials for IoT devices, making hardware solutions less affordable. With this latest product, Sectigo fills this gap in the IoT security space with an accessible alternative for lower-cost IoT devices without hardware-based secure key storage.



Innovating a Compact and Portable SKS Solution



Sectigo’s SKS-SDK allows device manufacturers to programmatically:



- Authenticate device identities using transport layer security (TLS) protocols

- Encrypt data on embedded devices

- Store and access passwords and other secret data



“Enhanced levels of security should be available for all IoT devices to help prevent noncompliance with ever-changing legislation and standards, device cloning, and the introduction of counterfeit devices into the market,” said Alan Grau, VP of IoT/Embedded Solutions at Sectigo. “Sectigo’s latest secure key storage solution enables IoT device manufacturers to protect private keys and critical information from hackers with special attention to affordability and compliance.”



SKS-SDK is a component of the Sectigo Security and IoT Identity Platform that provides comprehensive device identity, integrity security, data protection, and high-scalable certificate lifecycle management. To learn more about Sectigo SKS-SDK, visit https://sectigo.com/resource-library/sectigo-secure-key-stor....



About Sectigo



Sectigo is a global cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovations and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

