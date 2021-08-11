Koda Cryptocurrency, a brand-new UK cryptocurrency token, is delighted to announce a significant sponsorship partnership, agreeing a two-year deal with National League South team Slough Town F.C.



The agreement will see the Koda logo displayed on the front of the club’s men's and women's first team home shirt and the women’s second team shirt - including a unique QR Code on the arm- for seasons 2021/22 and 2022/23.



Slough Town wore the shirt for the first time in last night’s friendly match vs Arsenal which finished 2-0 to the Rebels in front of a crowd of 1,348 at Arbour Park, Slough.



Developed by SummitBC Ltd, Koda will be the native cryptocurrency on a new trading platform called SummitSwap. SummitSwap is a revolutionary platform which aims to solve many of the issues that have been identified on other cryptocurrency swap sites.



Ahead of the anticipated launch of SummitSwap, Koda Cryptocurrency is aligned to their three key principles T.E.E which stands for Trust, Education and Ease of Use. These three core company values can already be seen through everything that Koda Cryptocurrency do. The company offers online learning sessions on how to safely buy cryptocurrency while SummitSwap and all of our projects aim to protect investors against extortion and fraud.



James Gale, CEO of SummitBC and Koda Cryptocurrency, said: “I am extremely excited about this new partnership, not only because Slough Town are a local football team who I have followed for many years but also because it represents a huge milestone in the Koda journey, which is still only three months old.



Our mission is to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone, not just the few. Our T.E.E (Trust, Education, Ease of Use) model is testament to that and is the foundations we have built ourselves on. I truly believe that there is a lot of undiscovered potential in the market we work in– this is only the beginning. Why not join us on this exciting investment journey?”



Craig Edwards, Vice Chairman of Slough Town F.C, said: “We are very excited to have Koda as our home shirt sponsor, they are a young and exciting company and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”