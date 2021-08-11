TopSource Worldwide supports businesses’ local and international expansion plans – a true global employer services provider



TopSource Global Solutions and PEO Worldwide have merged, forming a global employer services company. Backed by Horizon Capital, TopSource Worldwide provides local and global payroll, global Employment of Record and accounting, legal and HR services. This enables businesses around the world to stay compliant and expand seamlessly without hassle in unfamiliar overseas territories.



TopSource Worldwide serves clients from every corner of the world and across sectors as diverse as not-for-profit, professional services, construction, facility management, security and retail.



Payroll services are essential to every business. TopSource Worldwide has developed sophisticated systems covering the needs of both private and public sector customers. The TopSource Worldwide team offers unrivalled payroll expertise, drawing on specialist operational capability and over 30 years of payroll experience based in the UK and India.



Martin Smith, Chairman of TopSource Worldwide, said: “Seeing the union of these two businesses form a single global business and brand has been incredibly exciting. We’re now able to help our clients run payroll anywhere and employ everywhere, whilst continuing to offer a personable and bespoke service.”



Guil Hastings, Group CEO of TopSource Worldwide adds: “This breadth of services was previously only available to enterprise-size businesses. Now, TopSource Worldwide is able to assist any organisation with its local and global employer requirements. With our hassle-free, affordable solutions, TopSource Worldwide is the partner of choice for ambitious companies looking to increase their international footprint and take their business further and faster.”



Paul Sleath, Group CMO of TopSource Worldwide, continues: “Together, we cover all regions and provide employment solution with truly worldwide coverage. We currently support over 100,000 employees around the globe and are looking forward to executing our organic growth strategies and our service and product development plan.”



Horizon Capital has a majority investment in TopSource Worldwide and is supporting the company’s plans to take advantage of the attractive market dynamics providing further capital to help accelerate an already strong organic growth and targeted add-on acquisitions in a fragmented space.



Thomas Maizels, Director at Horizon Capital, said: “We’re thrilled to have helped create a dynamic new employment solutions group, backing a highly talented team in a high-growth market. Now we’re looking forward to helping the group grow even faster and making further acquisitions to scale the business further.”



For more information, please visit - www.topsourceworldwide.com