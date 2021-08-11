an outstanding music listening experience, whether you’re streaming directly from a device or listening live

Oticon More™ hearing aids now feature a groundbreaking music experience that allows you to fully immerse in the music you love and reap the remarkable benefits that listening to music affords.



Copenhagen, Denmark, 11th August 2021 – The sound of music is notoriously difficult for a hearing aid to deliver just right, but hearing aid manufacturer, Oticon, has overcome the challenge with its latest innovation, MyMusic, which provides a new, unique music experience. Co-created with music lovers, MyMusic is a brand-new way of amplifying music to bring out the details. It has been developed from the ground up based on the unique characteristics of music, using the innovative features in Oticon More™ hearing aids and ensures we deliver you an outstanding music listening experience, whether you’re streaming directly from a device or listening live. Regardless of your level of hearing loss, you can once again enjoy every little nuance of your favourite music.



The new MyMusic programme, available to select in the Oticon ON app as and when needed, is the latest technological innovation to be added to Oticon More™ hearing aids. Oticon More™ already delivers more superior support than leading competitors to help you hear speech through a mask, follow a conversation in a noisy restaurant and listen to all music genres* - this is thanks to the highly effective, radically new way it delivers your brain the sounds it needs to help make sense of what you are listening to. Now, with My Music, Oticon More™ enhances the music listening experience even further.



The power of being able to hear music well should never be underestimated. Music has awesome effects on mental wellbeing and mood. It has the ability to lift your spirits, motivate you to undergo a task, induce memories or help create calm when you need to unwind. When you have hearing loss, music can be distorted, which can take away the joy the sound can bring. Oticon More™, now with MyMusic, helps you to hear music clearly so that you can perfectly enjoy the music you love which may help release all of those important mood boosting endorphins.



“Aiding people to avoid the many possible consequences of unaddressed or improperly treated hearing loss is always top of our agenda, as we strive to create life-changing hearing aids that let users live life to the full,” says Thomas Behrens, Chief of Audiology, Oticon. “With this new, ground-breaking programme in Oticon More, we are excited to be bringing music back to life, fully restoring one of the greatest and most universal aural pleasures for people with hearing loss.”



For further information on Oticon More™ and the revolutionary hearing technologies helping people with hearing loss to live life to the full, visit www.oticon/global



* Man B.K.L., Garnæs M.F., Løve S. (2021). Oticon More™ competitor benchmark Part 2 Clinical Evidence. Oticon Whitepaper



About Oticon

500 million people worldwide suffer from hearing loss. The majority are over the age of 50 while eight percent are under the age of 18. Oticon's vision is to create a world where people are no longer limited by hearing loss. A world where hearing aids fit seamlessly into life and help people realise their full potential, while avoiding the health consequences of hearing loss. Oticon develops and manufactures hearing aids for both adults and children and supports every kind of hearing loss from mild to profound and we pride ourselves on developing some of the most innovative hearing aids in the market. Headquartered in Denmark, we are a global company and part of Demant with more than 16,500 employees and revenues of over DKK 15 billion. Changing technology. Changing conventions. Changing lives. Oticon – Life-changing hearing technology. www.oticon.global



