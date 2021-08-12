August 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has appointed Sarah Long as an account manager to manage and develop accounts in the North West area of the country, with a specific focus on the security product portfolio as part of the converged solution.



Sarah Long has joined the business from Norbain, so fully understands the security industry and the requirements of the installer base.



Tom Filce, Director of sales for Security comments “We are delighted to have Sarah join the team, she has an excellent reputation in the industry, and she has a great energy and enthusiasm which I know will fit right in with the Mayflex team and with our customers in the North West of the country.”



Tom continued “Sarah is currently on an intensive induction to the business to bring her up to speed about why Mayflex is ‘the trusted partner for security solutions’ as well as looking at our complementary brands such as Excel, Aura, Tripp Lite etc which together provide a truly converged solution for our customers.”



Tom concluded “Sarah will be up and running in no time at all as she already has a strong knowledge of Hikvision, Axis and Paxton and she will undergo training to bring her up to speed on Avigilon and Suprema as well as the other brands in the portfolio.”



Sarah commented “I’m really excited to join Mayflex, I’ve competed against them for many years so it’s great to now be part of the team and see it from the other side. It’s early days, but so far I’ve been really impressed by the professionalism and friendliness of the Mayflex team and I’m looking forward to getting out and meeting my customers and working with them to build long lasting relationships to mutually grow our businesses.”



To contact Sarah please email sarah.long@mayflex.com. For further details on the full range of security products distributed by visit the Mayflex website.