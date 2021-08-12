Forever Living has launched a new lightweight formula Aloe Body Lotion to quickly deliver the benefits of pure aloe vera and other moisturising ingredients making it ideal as an everyday moisturiser to soften skin and leave it feeling smooth, hydrated and healthy.



Combining a high concentration of pure inner leaf aloe vera with plant-based oils and botanicals it puts nature’s most powerful skin enhancing ingredients to work. Aloe forms the ideal base by moisturising and promoting healthy, youthful looking skin. Argan oil contains vitamin E and fatty acids that help soften skin while hydrolysed jojoba esters help promote the appearance of firmness and skin elasticity.



The addition of macadamia seed oil makes Aloe Body Lotion an ideal choice for dry and mature skin due to its high palmitoleic acid content, which promotes healthy looking skin. This formula however isn’t just for people with dry or mature skin. Forever created this silicone-free formula for anyone with normal to dry skin by adding ingredients like sodium hyaluronate, which forms a protective barrier on the skin that helps retain moisture. Aloe Body Lotion also features a bright aroma featuring light florals for a scent that’s universally appealing.



Developed for daily use Aloe Body Lotion leaves skin feeling soft and silky.



Fast facts



Promotes skin’s hydration

Promotes soft-feeling skin

Support’s skin’s natural moisture barrier

Promotes healthy, youthful-looking skin

Absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving behind a silky, non-greasy feel



Forever Living’s Aloe Body Lotion is gluten free and is suitable for both vegetarians and vegans. Its certifications include: International Aloe Science Council (IASC), Kosher certified, Halal certified and Cruelty Free.



Price £22.09 available online here https://shopnow.foreverliving.com/gbr/en-gb/products/647-ALO...

About Forever Living Products



Founded in 1978, Forever Living is the world’s largest grower and manufacturer of aloe vera products. With headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company operates in 159 countries. Its extensive product range includes aloe vera-based drinks and bee-derived cosmetics, nutritional supplements and personal care products. Its UK head office is Longbridge Manor in Warwick.



For more information please visit https://foreverliving.com/gbr/en-gb/plant-product-you