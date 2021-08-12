We have a hidden army of over 800,000 home carers who have kept our vulnerable safe, well and connected during the pandemic.



We’d love to have the support of celebrities and dignitaries to say 'thank you' on Wednesday 22nd September – the first ever national day of #CelebratingHomecare backed by the Care Workers' Charity and the United Kingdom Home Care Association.



It’s all about celebrating the amazing difference homecare makes in people’s lives every day. #CelebratingHomecare is also being supported by care associations across the UK and Ireland including Scottish Care, Care Forum Wales, Independent Health & Care Providers (Northern Ireland) and Home and Community Care Ireland.



We have three ‘asks’ for your support for the inaugural #CelebratingHomecare day.



1. We’re seeking celebrities to take part in our video of thanks for home care workers which will be broadcast on Tuesday 22nd September

2. Secondly, we’re asking for support by recording a short message of thanks to be shared across social media in the run up to the first ever #CelebratingHomeCare awareness day

3. Thirdly, could he just share the #hashtag and send a shout out of thanks to the nation’s home careworkers on Wednesday 22nd September?



Thank you in advance for any support you can lend to raising awareness of the great work that home carers provide to our vulnerable.



Please contact sara@calvinm.co.uk if you can nominate a celebrity to take part.