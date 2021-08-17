The Happy Nappy DUO is now the most advanced reusable swim nappy available on the market

Baby and children’s swimwear brand Splash About has introduced a unique, reusable swim nappy which is set to transform baby swimming. The Happy Nappy DUO has been scientifically developed and intensively tested over four years, and it is the first swim nappy proven to keep harmful bacteria and viruses - including Covid 19, Cryptosporidium and E.coli, which can’t easily be killed by chlorine alone - out of pool water. With a RRP of GBP17 the reusable DUO is suitable from birth to 3 years and is available now from Splash About



Splash About’s best-selling reusable Happy Nappy swim nappy is insisted upon by over 90% of UK baby swim schools and is worn by over 250,000 babies every week because it offers the greatest protection against solid faecal leaks. However, to create a swim nappy which could keep the water free from bacteria and viruses which can lead to severe tummy bugs, sickness and pool closures, is the next logical step.



The Happy Nappy DUO is now the most advanced reusable swim nappy available on the market and it works thanks to the innovative Silver Lining fabric inside the Happy Nappy.



Designed to hold and trap any faecal matter, the Silver Lining destroys any bacteria or viruses present so that water or urine mixing with faecal matter that leaks out into the pool is virtually sterile, ensuring pool water is clean and safe for all swimmers. The silver particles are naturally anti-bacterial and completely kind to and safe for baby skin.



“We’ve always strived to make swimming safe, and a watertight swim nappy would be the Holy Grail,” said Bernadette Spofforth, Managing Director at Splash About.



“But it’s an extremely tough challenge to create a swim nappy that would be watertight for all babies, given their different shapes and sizes. Even if a few drops of pool water penetrated the nappy, it wouldn’t be classed as watertight. To get around this dilemma we focused instead on destroying any bacteria and viruses within the nappy, ensuring any liquid leaking out has passed through a sterilising layer so it is far less likely to carry harmful diseases – and the Happy Nappy DUO is the result.”



“The DUO is a significant development, not only for the swimming industry but there’s also the environmental impact to consider; millions of disposable (swim) nappies end up in landfill every year, they are one of the biggest global contributors to single-use plastic, and it can take up to 500 years for just one to decompose. Choosing this reusable swim nappy means parents can help the environment and ensure pool water is as clean as it can be - which can only be a positive thing.” Bernadette added.



• The reusable, completely reliable Happy Nappy DUO is available in sizes from birth up to 3 years

• The DUO is available in four gorgeous prints – Bugs Life, Up & Away, Into the Air & Garden Delight as well as a navy and yellow block colourway

• The DUO offers a protective double layer system required by baby swim schools

• The DUO is machine washable at 30 degrees

• Due to its soft, supple neoprene shell the Happy Nappy DUO is comfortable and offers UPF50+ sun protection



For more information, watch our super short consumer video here



For hi-res photography or a sample please contact Victoria@splashabout.com or on +447800 764673