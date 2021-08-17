Responding to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which revealed a record number of job vacancies were posted in July, the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has warned of the pressure on staffing companies as skills shortages remain rife.



Ann Swain, Chief Executive of APSCo, commented



“These figures from the ONS echo the data we’re seeing at APSCo, with our latest trends report – produced in conjunction with growth analytics experts cube19 – revealing that year-on-year figures for permanent and contract vacancies were up 43% and 53% respectively in July. However, while this growth in hiring is a positive reflection of the road to recovery that the UK appears to be on, the continued dearth of talent is a concerning challenge that could derail growth plans for some businesses.”



“For staffing companies, there’s mounting pressure to source top talent in a competitive market the likes of which many haven’t experienced before. Added to this demand, there are a number of macroeconomic elements that are impacting the ability to attract the resources needed. The existing Brexit immigration policy, for example, requires urgent review and APSCo continues its calls to the Government to provide an entry route into the UK that both allows and encourages high value independent professionals to work in the country on a project-basis. The planned return to in-person Right to Work checks also has the potential to enforce a return to location-based hiring, which will only exacerbate the skills shortage further.”



“The recruitment profession is facing an uphill battle to support a rise in demand amidst a growing dearth of talent, but we wholeheartedly believe that there are ways to help mitigate at least some of these challenges. A regulatory environment that is fit for purpose in today’s modern world is a must if the UK is to remain on the positive economic trajectory that we’re seeing.”



