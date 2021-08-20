JG Pest Control, one of the UK’s leading pest control companies, has become the first UK environmental company to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.



CEO James Gale, a hugely successful businessman, developer and entrepreneur has built JG Pest Control exponentially since 2010 which has taken his business to new heights.



James is now making waves again, this time in the cryptocurrency world with his other business Koda Cryptocurrency, a new concept and idea gaining real traction with early investors since its inception in May 2021.



Developed by SummitBC Ltd, the company shares its unique offices in Uxbridge, West London, with JG Pest Control and Koda now boasts over 40 staff.



Since May 2021 JG Pest Control has accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, DOGE coin and Koda token as payment, which includes a 10% discount if any of these cryptocurrencies are used in a purchase.



Just this week a customer with an urgent wasp issue paid for their issue to be resolved by paying in Ethereum, currently the world’s second largest cryptocurrency. The company also accepted a payment in Koda back in June.



The customer said they had “held cryptocurrency for years”, but this was their “first ever purchase” so decided to pay the £120 fee which included 10% discount in Ethereum to have the wasps exterminated.



The customer also went on to say that they were “chuffed with the option to purchase through this service” and mentioned “it's kind of interesting and I hope this speaks to the adoption of crypto by more common types of business”.



Sam Devereux, General Manager of JG Pest Control, said: "Having worked for JG Pest Control for almost nine years, I have helped and watched the company grow into a market leader. James and the team have achieved this with innovation and an attitude of always staying one step ahead of our competitors."



"Anyone can see that cryptocurrency is going to play a huge role across businesses for the foreseeable future, and we at JG Pest Control are very excited to have been the first environmental company to accept payment for services provided."



After recently advertising they accept cryptocurrency the team at JG Pest Control were very excited to have their first purchase made using this method and hope for a lot more in the future!