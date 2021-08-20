‘We are thrilled to bits to be recognised by Joe; it has cemented for us that our whole team are doing a good job

This summer has seen Joe Ellis, controversial reviewer of the Joe Ellis Tea Room Guide website, sweep across Kent and Sussex in his bid to seek out the highs and lows of English tea rooms and save more from closing. His passion is not for the ‘cuppa’ tea itself, but for the tea room: the ambience, the staff friendliness, and the attention to detail of both what is served and the environment.



Peggotty’s Tea Shoppe is the oldest tea room in Kent’s bustling town of Tenterden having been established in 1975. In September 2018 it was taken over by Dan and Nicola who proudly run Peggotty’s with their team of six local ladies. It was struggling when they took over, but they have all worked hard to rebuild its reputation and win back loyal customers as well as other visitors to the town.



Ellis said ‘statistics have shown that 15 traditional English tea rooms were closing down every week pre-pandemic. As you can imagine post-pandemic the figures are worse. Several local favourites have sadly had to close their doors, and even the legendary Betty’s tea room in Yorkshire closed the doors to one of their shops. We really must support our local tea rooms to keep them going during this most difficult time’



Ellis has visited Peggotty’s many times over a thirty-year period, but more recently officially reviewed it for the Joe Ellis Team Room Guide. He loves the ambience with friendly staff and the traditional décor, with fresh tablecloths for each group of customers, and a wide range of foods including the exclusive toasted scones, and beverages plus of course the all important tea selection.



He was pleased to award Peggotty’s with his Highly Recommended status and recently presented the award to Dan and Nicola.



The couple said: ‘We are thrilled to bits to be recognised by Joe; it has cemented for us that our whole team are doing a good job and have a built a business to be proud of’.



Dan has a passion for cooking and loves nothing more than seeing happy faces, full tummies and empty plates. His homemade soups and cheesy Welsh Rarebit are firm favourites with customers as are the homemade cakes and scones.



Nicola has a passion for people and excellent customer service and will be there to ensure customers have a warm welcome and memorable service.



There is a beautifully appointed tea garden as well, and they welcome well behaved pooches to join their families for the experience.



Ellis points out ‘the experience of an afternoon tea, or even brunch or lunch in a tea room should be relaxing and enjoyable. The food should be good and the welcome warm. Peggotty’s certainly fulfils this brief and loads more besides. I can’t recommend it highly enough. They are very deserving of this award’.



Ellis continues to travel England in his quest to save the English tea room.







