As demand for talent increases and skills shortages continue to plague businesses across the UK, more employers are turning to ‘silver medallists’ – or those who almost made the cut in previous hiring rounds – to fill resourcing needs. That’s according to global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions).







With the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealing that job vacancies hit an all time high in July, while statistics from the world’s largest network of job boards, Broadbean Technology, revealed application numbers have dropped consistently for three months, businesses are increasingly turning to new sources to fill resourcing needs.







According to AMS, those who have previously made the hiring shortlist are currently an attractive option for many hiring teams, but engaging with these individuals needs a careful and streamlined approach.







Steve Leach, Regional Managing Director, UK & Ireland, at AMS commented:







“We’re experiencing demand and competition for skills on a scale never seen before, but the shortage of people available to work is a real concern for employers across the UK. There’s a wealth of data to showcase the growth in recruitment, but what we are seeing as a result is more employers looking at new avenues to attract new hires. While reskilling staff to fill gaps is becoming more commonplace – which was part of the driver behind our strategic partnership with Revature, a leading technology talent development company – we are also seeing a new trend emerge: re-engaging those who have come second place in previous recruitment processes.







“Tapping into this talent pool is certainly a strategic move that we’re pleased to see organisations embrace, after all, these individuals have already engaged with the brand and have some connection to the business. However, how these individuals are engaged does require careful management. Their prior experience in the recruitment process and how their rejection was handled could impact the success of this interaction – and certainly highlights the critical importance of a positive candidate experience for future-proof businesses.







“The process of re-engaging with this talent community in order to fill resourcing gaps needs to be both personalised and streamlined. They can’t just be approached as a warm lead or even as a brand-new connection. They need a tailored approach that speaks to their prior experience with the business and convinces them why they should give the firm another chance. Technology can certainly play a key role in streamlining engagement with these individuals and, if implemented correctly, will provide a positive experience for these silver medallists, but the key to successfully enticing this group back to a brand lies in tailored engagement strategy designed solely for their needs and prior interaction.”











