The Artistry™ brand introduces a convergence unlike any other skincare line with Artistry Skin Nutrition™ products that work like supplements for the skin. The new clean, traceable, and vegan skincare line is powered by cutting-edge skin science and plant-based phytonutrients with clean ingredients and processes for healthy beauty - with no compromises. Every product includes ingredients from Nutrilite™, a world leader in vitamins and plant-based dietary supplements, that are traceable from seed to skin to ensure they’re pure, safe and effective. These skincare solutions target each person’s individual needs and skin nutritional gaps so they can create a personalised beauty regimen that’s just right, every time. With Artistry™ products, beauty no longer has to be a choice or a compromise. The Artistry™ brand is Science AND Nature, Purity AND Performance, Good AND Good For You.



The Promise of Artistry™ Healthy Beauty

Building on a combined 145 years of experience, the Artistry™ brand showcases the harmonious partnership of powerful, plant-based ingredients and groundbreaking science with the launch of Artistry Skin Nutrition™. Artistry™ scientists discovered skin looks its healthiest when 5 key Skin Nutritional Requirements are addressed to purify, balance, rebuild, moisturise and protect the skin. Artistry Skin Nutrition™ products were created to work like supplements for the skin to fulfill these requirements and improve skin’s healthy look with a simple regimen. All Artistry Skin Nutrition™ products are formulated according to the Artistry™ Clean guidelines with Vegan* formulas, pure, safe ingredients, better manufacturing processes and more. These are the guiding promises for all Artistry Skin Nutrition™ products and reinforce the true meaning of Artistry™ Healthy Beauty.



Powered by Advanced Skin Science + Phytonutrients

Phytonutrients are at the heart of Artistry™ formulas and the best way to help create effective beauty products. Wherever possible, Artistry™ turns to a trusted plant source above all others - Nutrilite™ farms – for powerful, plant-based ingredients, and amplifies nature’s superstars with groundbreaking skin science for products that deliver real, visible results.



Created Clean and Traceable with Nutrilite™ Phytonutrients

Knowing where ingredients come from and how a product is produced can help people choose pure, safe and effective products with confidence. The Artistry™ brand takes the guesswork out of choosing products that contain plant-based phytonutrient ingredients from Nutrilite™, that are traceable from seed to skin. Artistry Skin Nutrition™ products also follow a new standard of Artistry™ Clean, including a ‘Yes’ List of approved, beneficial and safe ingredients, and a ‘No’ List of more than 1,300 ingredients that Artistry™ choses never to use in their skincare products.



Personalised for You

With the Artistry™ brand, products are made for everyone. All skin types and skin concerns. All skin tones. Artistry™ formulas are created with cutting edge techniques to offer targeted solutions for the unique needs of every person, based on a database of over 32,000 diverse faces from all over the world. This is the deeply personalised experience of Healthy Beauty.



Discover Artistry Skin Nutrition

Artistry Skin Nutrition™ skincare addresses 5 key Skin Nutritional Requirements with complete regimens that include a cleanser, toner and face moisturiser. Each step works like a supplement for skin for real, visible results. The collection is organised into Solution Sets that offer effective skincare solutions for a variety of skin concerns. The Hydrating Solution Set, Renewing Solution Set, Firming Solution Set and 2 make-up removers are now available.





For further information please visit https://www.amway.co.uk/beauty?brand=Artistry+Skin+Nutrition...



Press contact Diane Sealey

Email diane@fibrepr.co.uk

Phone 07798 524846