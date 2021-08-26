Member organisations will be able to make committee nominations as the Council prepares to commence activities and develop the profession



London - August 26th 2021 – The UK Cyber Security Council, the self-regulatory body for the cyber security education and skills sector, today announced that it has begun accepting applications from organisations for membership. Any organisation with an interest in promoting, supporting and developing the cyber security profession is encouraged to apply. Member organisations will be able to nominate representatives with the relevant skills and experience to the Council’s committees, which are the primary mechanisms through which the Council will deliver on its objectives around developing the profession.



Don MacIntyre, interim CEO for the UK Cyber Security Council, said: “Professional Standards, Qualifications and Careers, Ethics and Diversity are the stand-out issues facing the profession and its practitioners. Businesses with an interest in cyber security will never have a better opportunity to influence the direction and development of these and other issues than to join the Council and getting involved”.



The Council will focus on gathering views from the full breadth of the membership to inform activities and decisions. Accordingly, all member organisations will be encouraged to engage in the work of the Council, through engagement mechanisms that will be put in place.



“It is only through building an actively engaged community of members that the Council will be able to speak as the representative voice for the UK’s cyber security profession. With every new membership, our voice becomes clearer, louder and increasingly more difficult to be ignored”, explained MacIntyre.



In accordance with its remit, the Council’s committees will focus on the core activities of Professional Standards, Qualifications and Careers, Ethics and Diversity. Members will be able to nominate representatives once their applications are approved and completed.



For more information, visit https://www.ukcybersecuritycouncil.org.uk/membership/.

About the UK Cyber Security Council

The UK Cyber Security Council is the self-regulatory body, and voice, for UK cyber security education, training and skills. It drives progress towards meeting the key challenges the profession faces and develops, promotes and stewards nationally recognised standards for cyber security qualification and learning. The Council, working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the UK's national technical authority for cyber security, supports the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Strategy to make the UK the safest place to live and work online.



