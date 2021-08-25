London, August 2021; Pooch & Mutt premium British health food brand (whose products happen to be consumed by dogs), has introduced a new addition to its grain-free wet dog food range, targeted at those with sensitive digestion and gastrointestinal disease.



Fish, Potato & Pea is the newest flavour launched by the brand to cater to dogs that are overweight or suffer from gastrointestinal disorders such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease or those that are prone to pancreatitis.



Historically, low-fat diets have often contained sub-par ingredients and low levels of protein. Pooch & Mutt have launched vet-approved low-fat wet dog food made from over 60% fish, with a very small percentage of fat (2% wet matter) which is a great option for those that have been advised to keep dietary fat low. The all-natural recipe is also grain-free and naturally hypoallergenic, suitable for dogs with food sensitivities or allergies.



The sustainably sourced fresh white fish is a nutritious protein source and a great option for fussy eaters. High in Omega 3 fatty acids, it has many benefits for skin & coat health, joint health and is rich in antioxidants to help strengthen the immune system.



Oftentimes, dogs are allergic or sensitive to common proteins such as chicken or beef. Fish is a less common allergen, which makes it a good option for those who are showing signs of food allergies.



“There is a range of conditions that can affect the stomach and intestines of the dog. Symptoms can include chronic diarrhoea, periodic vomiting, a reduced appetite or the presence of blood or mucus in the stool,” said Dr Linda Simon, veterinarian surgeon at Pooch & Mutt. “Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas which can cause severe abdominal pain and can occur in any dog, regardless of age or breed. However, it is more common in certain breeds including the Poodle, Miniature Schnauzer and Cocker Spaniel.”



For many dogs with digestive issues, feeding a low-fat simple diet of high-quality ingredients long term is a good option to explore. The low-fat recipe from Pooch & Mutt’s Fish, Potato & Pea is packed with protein which is vital for providing dogs with the amino acids needed for cell growth, repair, and maintenance, whilst ensuring their digestive tract is not overworked.



In line with other flavours in the wet food range by Pooch & Mutt, this new recipe also contains prebiotics to help the good bacteria in the gut flourish and promote a healthy microbiome. A healthy gut can provide many benefits throughout the body from improving mood and behaviour to providing healthy skin & coat. The brand pride itself on their ‘good mood food,’ using the power of positive nutrition to provide a holistic approach to total body wellness, ensuring that pooches live long, happy and healthy lives with their owners.



Alongside the fresh, natural ingredients Pooch & Mutt’s complete wet food range is available in 100% recyclable TetraPaks, which are made from sustainable forests that absorb CO2 from the atmosphere and have an 80% lower global warming potential than a can – good for your pooch, good for the world we live in.



The new Fish, Potato & Pea complete wet food recipe is available exclusively online at Poochandmutt.co.uk and comes in a 12 pack of 375g individual cartons.



Download images here



About Pooch & Mutt

Pooch & Mutt was founded in 2007 as a healthy mainstream alternative to the junk-filled ‘Big Pet Food’ brands on the market. Founder, Guy Blaskey, did a lot of running with his dog (and company mascot) Pepper. At the time there were other good quality pet foods emerging on the market, but none that embraced the power of positive nutrition, that you see in sports nutrition. Working with some of the top nutritionists in the UK, Guy developed the Pooch & Mutt food range, to not only cut out the junk of mass-produced pet foods but to include positive nutrition, such as supplements and nutraceuticals, to help owners make healthier choices for their pets and help their dogs lead happy healthy lives. Pooch and Mutt believe firmly that pets’ mental health is of equal importance to the physical and constantly look for ingredients to promote that side of wellbeing. Pooch & Mutt makes complete, grain-free dry and wet food for dogs and cats, as well as natural supplements, treats and chews.



For press information on Pooch & Mutt, or if you are interested in sampling or reviewing a product please contact:

Emma Frain: emma@poochandmutt.com

07950723589





INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK TWITTER @poochandmutt