Luxury vegan beauty brand MONAT® introduces the NEW Advanced Hydrating In-Shower Masque infused with REJUVENIQE®.

This fast-acting, lightweight, deep hydrating in-shower masque provides a hydration and moisture boost to dry and fine hair, whilst promoting shine and softness.



MONAT is a vegan and cruelty-free brand



Preserving MONAT’s signature balance between modern and nature, the collection’s ingredients are backed by science, yet naturally derived. MONAT® only uses clinically tested ingredients plus safe colourants and fragrances approved by the European Health Commission.



Designed to provide all the benefits and effectiveness of a traditional hair masque, but in less time, the new MONAT® Advanced Hydrating In-Shower Masque will become your new hydration hero. Enriched with panthenol, it deeply hydrates and smooths the hair with antioxidants, helping to transform brittle hair into shiny strands, and prevent breakage. Light enough for fine hair, its carefully considered formula adds softness and promotes shine without weighting the hair down. Get ready to optimise your shower time with a fast-acting deep conditioning treatment that nourishes the hair in less than five minutes.



KEY INGREDIENTS

From moisture boosting Shea Butter and conditioning Panthenol, to Aloe Vera Juice packed with Vitamins A, C, and E, which contribute to healthy, shiny hair. Improving the shine, lustre, and softness of the hair is our goal, so we also added in a splash of Moringa Seed Oil, a hyaluronic acid substantive for hair, providing extended hydration to help soften and smooth strands. Bearing in mind thinner hair textures, we carefully selected Avocado Oil, a lightweight moisturiser and protectant, which doesn’t weigh the hair down. The Advanced Hydrating In-Shower Masque’s formula may be light, but it’s nonetheless filled with a carefully curated mix of ingredients boasting both hair and scalp benefits. Scalp health is hair health, so we’ve also infused the formula with our innovative REJUVENIQE®, a pure, multitasking elixir with an invigorating blend of 13+ natural plant and essential oils to help nourish and energise the scalp



MONAT®

Advanced Hydrating In-Shower Masque with REJUVENIQE® - 134ml

Retail Price: £42|VIP Customer Price: £35



Ideal for customers who want a fast-acting hydrating solution. Suitable for all hair types but its light formula makes it especially ideal for fine to medium hair types.

If you’re looking to layer up, begin with the Advanced Hydrating Shampoo, a moisturising cleanser that provides the perfect amount of weightless hydration to soften and nourish dull, dry hair. Complement with the Advanced Hydrating Conditioner, a lightweight conditioner that adds a boost of moisture to soften and weightlessly hydrate dry, fine hair.



Directions for use: After shampooing and towel drying hair, apply and massage the Advanced Hydrating In-Shower Masque into the hair, ensuring an even application. Leave on for 3–5 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. For best results, use once or twice a week and always follow with your favourite MONAT style products.



MONAT® is available to buy from monatglobal.com/uk and MONAT Market Partners nationwide.

For samples and information on MONAT please contact: essence@essencepr.com or call: 020 7739 2858