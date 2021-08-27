Rosie Fortescue has just launched her own pyjama collection with luxury nightwear brand, night.



The 10-piece pyjama collection features a range of bright, bold prints and colours plus a Mulberry Silk Eye Mask and Pillow Set.



Talking about her designs, Rosie said,"I am so thrilled to collaborate with night on this range of pyjamas. The colours and prints are just so fun and I hope everyone is as happy as I am wearing them!"



Rosie was spotted looking effortlessly chic whilst shooting the collection at a location in Streatham.



Pictured looking over some designs with night owner, Charlotte Hawthorne, Rosie has worked closely with the brand over the last few months to create the collection.



Charlotte said, “We're so happy to be collaborating with Rosie! From the beginning, her vision for the collection has aligned perfectly with ours.



“Every piece has been designed with Rosie's signature fun and colourful aesthetic, from bold prints to luxurious velvet cuffs, the collection has something for everyone.”



Nightwear brand, night, is fast becoming synonymous with affordable luxury.

Motivated by inclusivity, their collections are designed from UK size 6-28.



They believe every body is beautiful - no exceptions. Inspired by a long list of favourite destinations, artistic styles and lifestyle, night specialise in bringing the bold and the beautiful to all shapes and sizes, creating one-of-a-kind designs in the softest quality fabrics.



As part of the shoot, Rosie, 31, sat casually in a purple peacock chair with a pink drink and a flamingo by her side. She wore a pair of satin pyjamas featuring a bold print and bright colours.



The shoot was set in a luxury location in Streatham. The colourful townhouse featured a ‘pink room’ with a blue sofa and towering plants.



Rosie wore colour-block pink and blue pyjamas matching the interiors.



Night also recently worked with reality TV star, Gemma Collins. The Diva Forever star wore the “St. Barts Lounge Shirt” from night and was compared by fans to Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.



Prices for Rosie’s collection start from just £32 and can be found here: https://www.night-store.co.uk





