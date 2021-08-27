Independent Study Shows Boomi Reduces Integration Development Times by 65%; Delivers Payback in Less Than Six Months





Chesterbrook, Pa. – August 26, 2021 – Boomi™, leading provider of cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced the findings of The Total Economic Impact™ Of The Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform, August 2021, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Boomi. The study revealed that the Boomi AtomSphere Platform delivered a 410% return on investment (ROI) over a three-year period, with the platform paying for itself in less than six months. The study also highlighted Boomi’s open and neutral platform reduced integration development times by 65% ─ an increased efficiency value of more than $3.7 million ─ enabling businesses to connect data, applications, devices, and people in hours or days instead of weeks or months.



According to Forrester, enterprise organizations struggle with a number of challenges including complex, on-premises legacy integration platforms; siloed and underutilized data; manual processes for capturing and synchronizing data that strain IT resources; and security compliance gaps caused by the sharing of data with vendors, partners, and customers.



“The Boomi AtomSphere Platform provides a low-code, cloud-native iPaaS that helps organizations break down information silos, automate workflows, secure real-time access to data across applications and business partners, while providing data analysis and management capabilities,” the Forrester study stated. “For organizations that need to rapidly tie data and applications into a unified customer experience, Boomi provides an iPaaS with runtime deployment options that meet their on-premises and hybrid connectivity needs while helping to optimize customer experience and business operations.”





To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with investing in the Boomi AtomSphere Platform, Forrester interviewed six Boomi customers and aggregated their experiences and results into a single composite example organization. The study found that, overall, AtomSphere users were able to simplify and reduce the cost of developing, testing, deploying, and maintaining application and data interfaces.



Additional benefits the study found include:

$3.2 million in gross profit unlocked through additional revenue streams – Using the Boomi AtomSphere Platform, organizations unlocked opportunities for additional revenue streams and innovation. Improved business operations and improved data exchanges with partners led to accelerated business processes, more seamless user experiences, and incremental revenue.

$2.3 million in savings by retiring previous integration solutions – Prior to using Boomi, organizations used on-premises middleware tools that required extensive maintenance. As the organizations replaced their legacy tools with the Boomi AtomSphere Platform, they realized significant savings on license fees, infrastructure costs, and ongoing maintenance.

$2.7 million value gained through increased data analyst productivity and faster data discovery – The fully managed Data Catalog and Preparation service bridged the needs between the data group and internal analysts, enabling them to access data that previously was siloed and only available to the data group. Line-of-business users gained easy and intuitive access to business metadata and corresponding intellectual capital that feed into the analytics they perform to serve the business.

Enabling citizen developers across the organization for self-service integration projects – The ability to easily create integrations between data sources dispersed across the organization allowed hundreds of non-IT users to create integrated experiences and accelerate critical business processes without the help of IT. This capability enables IT professionals to be more productive while expanding development tasks to non-IT roles. non-IT personas



“As organizations increasingly undergo modernization initiatives, the number of different systems, applications, clouds, and data siloes found throughout their environments is overwhelming IT resources, slowing their integration processes, and hindering their ability to achieve their business objectives,” said Chris McNabb, CEO, Boomi. “Boomi eliminates these barriers, speeding integrations, and unifying information and interactions throughout the organization – all while delivering staggering ROI, unlocking new revenue streams from the outset, and adapting as the organization grows and evolves.”



