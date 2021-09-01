SD-WAN and SASE Pioneer Recognized for its 93 Percent Three-Year Revenue Growth



San Mateo, CA. – September 1, 2021 – Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE, announced today that the organization has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second consecutive year. The prestigious list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.



“To be named to Inc. Magazine’s ‘Fastest-Growing Private Companies’ list again is quite an honor,” said Matt Carter, CEO at Aryaka. “And we couldn’t have done it without our loyal customers and dedicated employees that have propelled us and established us the cloud-first WAN leader.”



Aryaka has helped its customers navigate the pandemic with its Cloud-First solutions for network and security, enabling remote, on-premise and Hybrid workplace environments and has grown sequentially the last 6 quarters



Year-Over-Year Growth Highlights



With over $100M in annualized recurring revenues, Aryaka has been on a steady growth trajectory since the company was included in last year’s Inc’s 5000 list. Those highlights include:



- 35% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth for net new logos

- Headcount has grown 20%, including bringing aboard Steve Harrington as managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Michelle Mitchell as Aryaka’s Chief Human Resources Officer

- Ranked 462 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America

- Acquired Germany-based Secucloud – its first acquisition, which now gives the company offices in Hamburg, Germany

- Growth in adoption of security solutions, with the security attach rate to new deals at 42%

- Introduced Private Access (the industry’s most flexible VPN for hybrid workplaces and the “anywhere” worker)

- Expanded partnerships/customer wins with 8x8, Alibaba cloud, Check Point Software Technologies, Vodafone Fiji, Controlware, and SYNNEX

- Recognition by Vertical Systems Group in their annual U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN LEADERBOARD and their first Global Provider Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services LEADERBOARD

- Recognized for the second year in a row as a leader across all geographies in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: WAN Edge Infrastructure report

- Recognition by Forrester as a “Strong Performer” in “The Forrester Wave™: Software-Defined WAN Services, Q4 2020.”

- Multiple industry product award wins, including Communications Solutions Product of the Year, Channel Vision’s Visionary Spotlight, Internet Telephony Product of the Year and Stevies in the category of Software-Defined Architecture. Aryaka was also designated as a Great Place to Work-certified company for workplace culture for the second consecutive year.

- New point of presence (PoP) unveiled in Dublin, Ireland

- Corporate website is now in six languages including English, Mandarin, Korean, French, Japanese and German



“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”



Methodology



Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.



