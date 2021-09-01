1st September 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is now distributing USystems as their exclusive distributor in the UK, as previously announced in early August. The partnership brings together two companies that have a shared passion and desire to offer solutions that benefit the environment and work towards enhanced sustainability.



USystems, have been working tirelessly since 2007 on efficient technologies which allow their customers to reach the IT densities required. Combined with unprecedented levels of sustainable cooling efficiency and the ability to scale without the need for supplemental cooling. Their mission is to provide unparalleled solutions for efficient and sustainable data centres to use less energy and reduce carbon footprint globally, ultimately providing true value to their customers and increasing the environmental impact.



USystems have won awards in BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, Certified Energy Efficient Datacentre (CEEDA) award – one gold in the best-in-class capability, the other silver for advanced capability. They also have the unrivalled position of having two top 10 projects in the current Green 500 list, demonstrating their ability to deliver the most efficient data centres worldwide.



Mayflex is leading the way in removing single use plastic from their brands; Excel Networking Solutions and Aura, a new range of AV products, as well as using plastic free materials for the shipments leaving their Birmingham warehouses. Mayflex has recently been short listed in the CRN Tech awards in the sustainable distributor category, due to their market leading efforts in this area.



Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director commented “We are delighted to partner with USystems, they have a great product set which is perfect for data centre installations. We particularly like their sustainable approach to use less energy and reduce the carbon footprint. We are very much looking forward to working together.”



For more details on USystems available from Mayflex visit our www.mayflex.com or call 0800 75 75 65 or email sales@mayflex.com