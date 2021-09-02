Imperial College Business School and Corndel have launched a new strategic partnership that brings together the academic excellence of a world-leading business school and the expertise of the country’s leading professional apprenticeship provider. The partnership will result in the creation of several world-class, high-impact training courses. In England these can be fully funded through the Government’s Apprenticeship Levy.



The first course launched under the partnership is the Imperial College and Corndel Executive Development Programme, which equips participants with the practical leadership skills required to motivate teams, inspire change and improve business performance.



Participants will develop and evolve their leadership skills in the context of digitally transformed organisations. Topics include understanding sources of digital value, implementing digital transformation, and navigating regulatory and cyber security challenges.



The blended technology-enabled programme includes group seminars, masterclasses and continuous, personalised one-on-one coaching.



Going live in October 2021, the 12-month programme is designed for professionals who have at least five years of management experience and are looking to progress into senior management roles. Applicants will be assessed on their ability to undertake the course rather than any previous A-level or degree-based qualification they may have.



Upon programme completion, participants will receive an apprenticeship, Chartered Management Institute qualification and Imperial College Business School Executive Education Associate Alumni status.



David Brown, Imperial College Executive Education’s Director said:



“Imperial College Business School is delighted to partner with Corndel in this major initiative in executive education. At Imperial, we are committed to increasing access to leading edge thinking for businesses and organisations. We want to help individuals translate learning into practice and make a difference at speed. This initiative is in response to huge demand from companies and organisations seeking to increase their capabilities in management, leadership and technology. And in this case using the terrific opportunity afforded by the Apprenticeship Levy.”



James Kelly, Corndel’s Co-Founder said:



“Corndel are delighted to be partnering with Imperial College Business School to continue to redefine the traditional apprenticeship and take forward our vision of brilliant lifelong learning for all. This partnership breaks down the silo between academic excellence and vocational training. It will give a new generation of managers both the management theory and the practical workplace skills required for today’s workplace”



The Imperial College and Corndel Executive Development Programme will be open to applications from October 2021. If you are interested in helping your employees build stronger leadership skills to drive performance within your organisation, please get in touch here.





Media contacts:



Mike Davis, Director of Open Programmes and Marketing, Imperial College Executive Education

Mike.davis@imperial.ac.uk

+44 20 7594 1042



Morgan Hamilton-Griffin, Marketing Manager, Corndel morgan.hamilton-griffin@corndel.com

+44 20 8102 9040





About Imperial College London



Imperial College London is one of the world's leading universities. The College's 20,000 students and 8,000 staff are working to solve the biggest challenges in science, medicine, engineering and business.



Imperial is the world's fifth most international university, according to Times Higher Education, with academic ties to more than 150 countries. Reuters named the College as the UK's most innovative university because of its exceptional entrepreneurial culture and ties to industry.



Imperial staff, students and alumni are working round-the-clock to combat COVID-19. Imperial has nearly two thousand key workers, and is at the forefront of coronavirus epidemiology, virology, vaccine development and diagnostics. More than one thousand Imperial staff and students are volunteering to support the NHS.



More information about Imperial College Executive Education.





About Corndel



Corndel is a multi-award-winning management and technology training provider, delivering training that can be fully funded through organisations' Apprenticeship Levy. Corndel's disruptive focus on training brilliance, with one-to-one coaching from commercial experts at its heart, has made it the go-to provider for large employers focused on quality.



• Fastest growing training provider in the UK

• Over 3,000 learners on current programmes

• Learners consistently rate our Management courses 8.5/9

• ESFA rated us at 100% for employer satisfaction and 90% learner satisfaction – the

highest scores of UK training providers